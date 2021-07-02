Iowa man found guilty of murdering his wife

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Fort Dodge man will face life in prison for murdering his wife.

A jury convicted Justin Hurdel of first-degree murder this week. Hurdel shot and killed his estranged wife, Maggie, last August, then attempted to take his own life.

A witness saw Hurdel wait in a detached garage and confront his estranged wife before pulling the trigger.

Maggie Hurdel died at the scene. She was a 38-year-old mother who was well-known for her love of art and helping others.

Justin Hurdel violated a no-contact order the same day of the shooting. A few weeks prior, Justin Hurdel was charged with domestic assault for spitting in his wife’s face and saying, “Wait and see what I do to you *****.”

The violence dates back to even November. Justin Hurdel was charged then with harassment after telling his wife, “I will kill you if you try to leave” and “you’ll be dead anyways.”

The Webster County Attorney’s Office says it hopes family and friends can find some closure in the decision.

Hurdel will be sentenced Aug. 9.

