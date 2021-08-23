ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on new Auto Trade-In Discount Program

Financial Minute

EL PASO, Texas -- GECU's Vice President of Consumer Lending Daniel Vasquesz joined ABC-7 at Noon to discuss the new GECU Auto Trade-In Discount Program.

Here's more information provided by our partners at GECU:

What is the GECU Auto Trade-In Discount Program?

The GECU Auto Trade-In Discount Program is a program for members who trade-in their current GECU auto loan for a new/used auto loan with GECU financing to receive a lower rate and potentially save hundreds of dollars.

What will the lower rate be?

GECU members have the opportunity to receive a decrease of up to 0.50% APR for the loan term.

Who is eligible for the GECU Auto Trade-In Discount Program?

Members who have a current GECU auto loan and would like to trade-in their vehicle for a new/used vehicle and finance with GECU can apply for the new program. If you are financing your auto loan elsewhere and would like to refinance your auto loan with GECU, contact us by calling 915.774.9221 or by visiting any GECU location.

How do I apply?

You can apply online at gecu.com, at any GECU location, or by calling the GECU Contact Center at 915*778-9221. Make sure to ask the dealership for GECU Financing. The rate discount will be automatically applied if you have a current GECU auto loan.

Is the program available for used cars?

Yes! The discount is available for both used and new cars.

Am I able to receive the rate discount at a dealership?

Yes! Make sure to let the dealership know that you want to financing with GECU

Auto Trade-In Discount Program to receive the rate discount.

How much do I save with the GECU Auto Trade-In Discount Program rate discount?

The program can potentially save you hundreds of dollars. GECU can determine your savings when we evaluate your application or loan.