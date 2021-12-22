ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on holiday shopping tips
EL PASO, Texas -- With the holiday season comes holiday shopping and sometimes that could take a hit on your wallet. Here are some things to keep in mind when you buy these season:
- Get organized. Make a list of all your holiday expenses
- Figure out how much you're willing to spend.
- Use money saving apps.
- Do you research. This can apply to finding good deals in store or online. If you're shopping online, double check the links your shopping from so you don't fall into a scam.
GECU also has a Christmas Club account that you can open now and be ready for next year.
"If you save as little as $20 a week starting in November, you can have $940 by next year," said Ruby Alvarez with GECU.
To learn more about money management, click here or call GECU at 915-778-9221.
If you're interested in one of GECU's educational seminars, click here.
Comments