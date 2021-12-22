ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on holiday shopping tips

EL PASO, Texas -- With the holiday season comes holiday shopping and sometimes that could take a hit on your wallet. Here are some things to keep in mind when you buy these season:

Get organized. Make a list of all your holiday expenses

Figure out how much you're willing to spend.

Use money saving apps.

Do you research. This can apply to finding good deals in store or online. If you're shopping online, double check the links your shopping from so you don't fall into a scam.

GECU also has a Christmas Club account that you can open now and be ready for next year.

"If you save as little as $20 a week starting in November, you can have $940 by next year," said Ruby Alvarez with GECU.

To learn more about money management, click here or call GECU at 915-778-9221.

If you're interested in one of GECU's educational seminars, click here.