ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on how to keep a healthy credit score

EL PASO, Texas -- Keeping a healthy credit score is important especially if you want better rates on loans, credit cards just to name a few.

"Under Experian, a good credit score usually is anywhere between 630 and 700. Now an excellent credit score is over 730, and also we've seen scores as high as 800, which is exceptional," said Ruby Alvarez with GECU.

A big tip on maintaining good credit is making your payments on time, every time. Set up automatic payments or any other apps to help you keep track of your payments.

GECU offers free financial counseling to help you keep your credit score on track.

