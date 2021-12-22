ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on online scams

EL PASO, Texas -- Making purchases and payments online can be quick and easy, but sometimes you could get scammed and lose out on up to hundreds of dollars. Popular scams include, romance scams even puppy scams just to name a few. Here are some tips courtesy of GECU on what you to keep in mind.

Trust your instincts. If its seems too good to be true, more than likely its a scam.

If its seems too good to be true, more than likely its a scam. Don't click links, download any apps or anything embedded that you're not familiar with.

If you fall into a scam, notify your bank immediately. They will guide you with further steps.

Sometimes scammer can use that information and steal your identity.

To learn more about identity theft, click here.

If you're interested in one of GECU's educational seminars, click here.