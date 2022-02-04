ABC-7 at Noon: GECU Financial Minute on free tax services in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Tax season is here and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is back to help El Pasoans with free tax filings.

GECU is leading the initiative once again this year. There are 22 different locations across the Borderland where volunteers will be standing by to help qualifying families with their tax return. The biggest changes this year, the Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payment.

Scroll down for more information on the list of all the locations and documents you need to bring in English and Spanish.

https://www.scribd.com/document/556874994/21GECU430-VITA2022-Phase2-InfoFlyer-8-5x11-ENG-012522-AP