Curry to play for Warriors tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors fans are enjoying some good news for a change.

Stephen Curry is slated to play tonight against the Toronto Raptors, one day after being medically cleared. The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 versus Phoenix.

Curry has played just four games this season, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds. He rejoins a team that owns the league’s worst record at 14-48, one season after advancing to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year.

The Warriors’ magic number for playoff elimination is four with 20 games remaining.

Curry still plans to play in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Aztecs reach MWC semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fifth-ranked San Diego State has reached the Mountain West Conference semifinals after surviving a tough test from Air Force.

Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Aztecs rallied for a 73-60 win over the Falcons. Air Force led 44-39 until Schakel hit back-to-back 3s to give San Diego State its first lead since early in the first half. The long-range buckets ignited a 21-3 run that sent the Aztecs to their 13th consecutive victory.

Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each as San Diego State improved to 29-1 overall this season.

MLB-NEWS

Sale has a flexor strain, leading Bosox to get McHugh

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has a flexor strain near his left elbow and will not be scheduled for Tommy John surgery — for now.

The 30-year-old left-hander felt discomfort in his pitching elbow Monday, a day after throwing his first batting practice of spring training. He had an MRI that was reviewed by team physicians and elbow specialists.

Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection last Aug. 19 and did not sustain additional damage.

With Sale’s season in doubt, the Red Sox and right-hander Collin McHugh have worked out a one-year contract worth a guaranteed $600,000, a deal that allows him to earn up to $4.25 million. The 32-year-old McHugh was 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 35 appearances for the Astros last season, working primarily out of the bullpen. He was a 19-game winner in 2015, but he’s won just 15 games over the last three seasons.

In other MLB news:

— Aaron Judge hasn’t given up on being ready for the Yankees’ opener at Baltimore on March 26, but still doesn’t know the cause of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder. The star right fielder has undergone more than half a dozen tests, and more are scheduled. Judge stopped workouts about a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. Then he felt soreness on Feb. 28 while hitting in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.

— The Cubs have scratched pitcher Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis because of illness. In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough yesterday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak. He posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu. Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but said it was his understanding Darvish had a daily illness and should be fine by tomorrow.

— Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 is being retired by the Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team. Koosman will be honored before the June 13 game against Washington. His will be the third player number retired by the Mets after Tom Seaver’s No. 41 in 1988 and Mike Piazza’s No. 31 in 2016. New York has retired the numbers of two managers: Casey Stengel’s No. 37 in 1965 and Gil Hodges’ No. 14 in 173. Koosman’s five-hitter beat Baltimore in the 1969 World Series for the Mets’ first title.

NFL-49ERS-SIGNINGS

Niners pick up options on Juszczyk, Williams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options Thursday to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk (YOO’-chehk) and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.

Juszczyk is a valuable part of San Francisco’s offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield. He will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.

Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.

NFL-CBA

CBA ballots set to players

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL Players Association has sent ballots to members for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement

The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7 1/2 days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority based on the number of returned ballots.

The union says every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season was sent a ballot. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.

NHL-HURRICANES-PESCE

Pesce has surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that defenseman Brett Pesce (pesh) had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months.

The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 18 points in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of the Hurricanes’ win at Toronto on Feb. 22.

WORLD CUP-SHIFFRIN’S RETURN

Shiffrin returns to World Cup ski circuit amid family grief

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup ski circuit in Europe, although she might not be ready to race after a month-long absence following the death of her father.

The American skier announced in that she is flying to Scandinavia on Thursday. A three-race meet starts one week later in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin last raced on Jan. 26 when she won a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR

Abuse allegations, calls for state inquiry build in Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — More men have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by a late doctor at the University of Michigan in lawsuits and personal statements.

The new allegations include three former athletes who filed lawsuits against the school alleging that Dr. Robert Anderson sexually assaulted them while the men were members of the football and hockey teams in the 1980s. At a separate news conference, two men said Anderson sexually assaulted them during medical exams.