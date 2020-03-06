Colgate faces Lafayette in Patriot League semis

Sports

No. 5 seed Lafayette (19-11, 11-8) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (24-8, 15-4)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Patriot League championship game is ready to be punched as Lafayette and Colgate are set to do battle. Lafayette swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 29, when the Leopards shot 51.7 percent from the field while holding Colgate’s shooters to just 38.2 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Lafayette’s E.J. Stephens, Lukas Jarrett and Myles Cherry have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Burns has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. Burns has 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 64.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Leopards. Colgate has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) across its past three contests while Lafayette has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Lafayette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 351st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,