Delaware, Charleston meet in CAA quarters

No. 5 seed Delaware (21-10, 11-7) vs. No. 4 seed College of Charleston (17-13, 11-7)

Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CAA semifinals is up for grabs as Delaware matches up against College of Charleston. In the regular season, College of Charleston won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Cougars outshot Delaware 46.2 percent to 40.4 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to the nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Riller has accounted for 46 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Delaware has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the country. The Delaware defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

