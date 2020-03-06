Tulsa looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Sports

Tulsa (21-9, 13-4) vs. Wichita State (22-8, 10-7)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Wichita State. Tulsa’s last AAC loss came against the Houston Cougars 76-43 on Feb. 19. Wichita State lost 68-60 to Memphis on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Hurricane are led by Brandon Rachal and Martins Igbanu. Rachal is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds while Igbanu is putting up 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Shockers have been led by Erik Stevenson and Jaime Echenique, who are scoring 10.9 and 9.8 per game, respectively.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 23.8 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 60.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Tulsa has assists on 40 of 63 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams. The Shockers have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

