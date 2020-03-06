UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU

Sports

East Carolina (11-19, 5-12) vs. Central Florida (15-14, 6-11)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. In its last eight wins against the Pirates, Central Florida has won by an average of 10 points. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2015, an 81-80 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 75 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gardner has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. Gardner has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-9 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: East Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Central Florida’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.2 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage:

___

