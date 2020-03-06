UConn looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Sports

UConn (18-12, 9-8) vs. Tulane (12-17, 4-13)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UConn looks for its fifth straight conference win against Tulane. UConn’s last AAC loss came against the Temple Owls 93-89 on Feb. 20. Tulane lost 74-67 in overtime to Memphis last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 33.9 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UConn is 0-5 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 6-17 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,