Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Jazz beat Celtics in Boston

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suffered their third straight home loss to fall two games behind Toronto for the second seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Mike Conley Jr. nailed six 3-pointers and dropped in 25 points to carry Utah past the Celtics, 99-94 in Boston. Jordan Clarkson finished with 17 points to help the Jazz overcome Marcus Smart’s 29 points.

Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists for the Celtics, who were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

The win gives Utah sole possession of fourth place in the West, a half-game ahead of Houston.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— Chris Paul had 21 points and 12 assists as the Thunder hammered the Knicks, 126-103. Danilo Gallinari had a team-high 22 points for Oklahoma City, which outscored New York in each quarter and stayed 1 ½ games behind Utah for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

— Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) had his fifth straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, providing 26 and 11 as the Mavericks clobbered the Grizzlies, 121-96. Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) added 21 points for Dallas, which outscored Memphis, 34-16 in the third quarter and moved 14 games over .500 for the first time this season.

— Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) shot 11-for-14 while contributing 24 points and 12 rebounds to the Pacers’ 108-102 decision over the Bulls. Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) scored 16 in Indiana’s fifth win in six games after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee.

— Jrue (jroo) Holiday dropped in 20 points and Brandon Ingram missed 15 of his first 17 shots before scoring five points over the final 62 seconds of the Pelicans’ 110-104 victory against the Heat. New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson scored 17 points, ending his string of 20-point performances at 13.

— Caris LeVert recorded a triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in sending the Nets to a 139-120 pounding of the Spurs. Brooklyn rang up 75 points in the first half, put eight players in double figures and led by as much as 33 in front of former Net Julius Erving, one of the greatest players in franchise history.

— Aron Baynes established career highs with nine 3-pointers and 37 points as the Suns beat the Trail Blazers, 127-117 to end a four-game losing streak. Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall while also grabbing 16 rebounds.

— The Magic rolled to a 132-118 win over the Timberwolves as Nikola Vucevic (VOO’-she-vihch) had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando. Markelle Fultz added 24 points for Orlando, which played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford due to illness.

— Bradley Beal shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range while scoring 35 points for the Wizards in a 118-112 win against the Hawks. Davis Bertans added 17 points and Jerome Robinson had 14 for Washington, which was 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.

NBA-NEWS

NBA fines Cuban, sends teams memo on proper conduct

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating.

Cuban twice walked onto the court to challenge officiating calls during the Mavericks’ loss to Atlanta on Feb. 22. The league says Cuban spoke to reporters in the arena after the game and tweeted several times that night and into the next day with comments that were highly critical, personal and demeaning to the league and its officiating staff.

The NBA announced that the Mavericks’ protest of that game was rejected Friday. The league also sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.

In other NBA news:

— The Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters, who had been a free agent since Memphis waived him last month. He was let go by the Grizzlies three days after acquiring him from Miami in the three-team trade that landed Andre Iguodala (ih-goh-DAH’-lah) (ihg-ah-DAH’-lah) with the Heat. Waiters was suspended three times while playing only three games for Mami, but his 3-point shooting prowess could be valuable as the Lakers head to their first playoff appearance since 2013.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SAN DIEGO STATE/BOISE STATE

Aztecs reach conference title game again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fifth-ranked San Diego State is 30-1 after advancing to the Mountain West Tournament title game for the third straight year.

Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists as part of the Aztecs’ 81-68 comeback win over Boise State. San Diego State trailed by 16 with about five minutes left in the first half before outscoring the Broncos, 64-31 the rest of the way.

KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds for the Aztecs, who made 15 3-pointers and shot 49.1% from the field.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Devils surprise Blues

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues’ eight-game winning streak has been stopped by an unlikely team.

Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal and fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season as the Devils doubled up the Blues, 4-2.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves to help the worst team in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, whose winning streak began with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) picked up his league-leading sixth shutout of the season by handling 29 shots in the Jets’ 4-0 win over the Golden Knights. Patrik Laine (LY’-nay) and Nikolaj Ehlers (NIH’-koh-ly EE’-lurz) each had a goal and an assist, while Kyle Connor added his team-high 36th goal to help Winnipeg prevent Vegas from padding its two-point lead over Edmonton in the Pacific Division.

— Matthew Tkachuk (kah-CHUHK’) assisted on goals by Johnny Gaudreau, T.J. Brodie and Mikael Backlund in the Flames’ 3-2 win against the Coyotes. Calgary has gone 6-3-1 in its last 10 to move within three points of the Pacific Division-leading Knights.

— Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri (FAB’-ree) scored to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead in a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks. Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for Detroit, which has a league-low 37 points.

MLB-NEWS

Yanks’ Judge has broken rib

UNDATED (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib that could require surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Manager Aaron Boone says he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season. Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn’t played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.

Since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year due to a strained left oblique.

In other MLB news:

— Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) has finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. His new deal adds seven years and $187.25 million to his current contract. Yelich won the NL batting title and MVP award in 2018 as the Brewers reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

— One day after signing with the Red Sox, pitcher Collin McHugh says he regrets he didn’t do more to stop the Astros from breaking sign stealing rules in 2017 and 2018. McHugh is worried about the impact of the Astros’ actions on young fans. He said pitchers were led to believe other teams were stealing the Astros’ signs.

— Amid widespread concern about the coronavirus, Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish decided to be extra careful after he developed a cough this week. The Japanese right-hander visited with at least two doctors and stayed away from the team for a day before throwing three innings in a simulated game. Darvish said he feels good now, but he’s still coughing a little bit.

— Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba has been suspended 80 games for a violation of baseball’s performance-enhancing drug program. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic played 21 games with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .280 with five RBIs.

— Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the Mets after going 2-for-13 in spring training, including his first extra-base hit in four years of exhibition play. The 32-year-old outfielder batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season.

NFL-NEWS

Pay bump for Chargers’ Ekeler

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (EHK’-lur) has been rewarded with a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler had a breakout season while scoring 11 touchdowns for the Chargers last season, finishing seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 scrimmage yards. He has gone from an undrafted rookie in 2017 to special teams standout before becoming a featured part of the Los Angeles backfield.

PGA-BAY HILL

Hatton, Kang share Palmer lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang are co-leaders at the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Hatton fired a 3-under 39 and Kang shot a 68 that puts them 7 under through two rounds, one stroke ahead of Danny Lee.

Matt Every ballooned to an 83 that allowed him to join the wrong list in PGA Tour annals by going from the 18-hole lead to the weekend off.

Rory McIlroy is two strokes back following a 73, tying him with Harris English and Sungjae Im.

Jason Day had to withdraw after five holes Friday because of back issues that have hampered him in recent years.

PGA-PLAYERS-WOODS

Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods will miss The Players Championship for the first time when not recovering from any of his nine surgeries.

His agent says Woods is still bothered by a back issue but adds that it’s not a long-term concern.

Woods decided at the last minute not to play the World Golf Championships event in Mexico and has skipped last week’s Honda Classic and this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has won a record eight times.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-HOAG CLASSIC

Qualifier leads at Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Monday qualifier David Morland IV fired a 10-under 61 at Newport Beach Country Club to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.

Morland had five birdies on each nine, closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th. He was a stroke off the course record set by Tom Purtzer in 2004 and matched by Nick Price in 2011 and Duffy Waldorf in 2015.

Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron and Ken Duke are tied for second.

GOLF-PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Sorenstam, Player to be White House honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sörenstam and Gary Player will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a White House ceremony on March 23.

Player won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments. Sörenstam completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories.

NHL-OBIT-HENRI RICHARD

Habs great Henri Richard dies

MONTREAL (AP) — Former Montreal Canadiens star Henri Richard (ahn-REE’ ree-SHAHRD’) has died at 84 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The speedy center won a record 11 Stanley Cups during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Canadiens from 1956-75. Richard played a team-record 1,256 regular-season games and is third in club history with 1,046 points.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

More sporting events affected by spreading virus

UNDATED (AP) — A Division III men’s basketball NCAA Tournament game at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University is believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus.

Yeshiva University tipped off against Worcester Polytechnic Institute Friday afternoon in an empty gym occupied only by players, employees and media members in the first-round game.

Johns Hopkins said it was “prudent” to take this step after Maryland’s recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and CDC guidelines for large gatherings.

In other sports news involving the virus:

— The NHL has sent a memo to teams urging players to limit contact with fans because of the coronavirus outbreak. The move follows a similar directive this month by the NBA, which has told its players to stop high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking items for autographs.

— Chicago State plans to send its men’s and women’s basketball teams to Las Vegas for the WAC Tournament next week after canceling regular-season games because of concerns about the spread of the virus.

TRACK AND FIELD-LAWSON CLEARED

Lawson cleared for competition

UNDATED (AP)— American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson has been notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that he has been exonerated of a doping offense, according to his agent.

The agent says details of the decision are expected to be released next week, adding that Lawson was awarded around $10,000 to help offset his legal fees.

Lawson was notified in August 2018 that he tested positive for a substance frequently used in the U.S. to promote the growth of beef cattle. The agent said Lawson ate what they believe to be tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before the drug test.

The drug test has prevented Lawson from competing for 19 months.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.”

The settlement is the first for accusers of the late doctor, Richard Strauss, who they say groped and otherwise mistreated students for two decades while school officials who knew of concerns did little to stop him. Strauss died in 2005.

Ohio State wouldn’t disclose the dollar amount.