Sports

NBA-NETS-ATKINSON OUT

Kenny Atkinson out as Nets coach in surprise split

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Atkinson won’t have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn. The Nets surprisingly split with their coach Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.

The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a 139-120 rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced the decision to part with the fourth-year coach.

In a statement, general manager Sean Marks said: “After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team.”

Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.

The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job.

That comes despite only 20 games from Irving and none from Durant, the two superstars they signed last summer to bring heightened expectations to Brooklyn. But the Nets had ruled Durant out from the start as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery, and Irving is out for the season after having shoulder surgery.

The Nets returned to the postseason last year and are five games clear of ninth-place Washington despite a 28-34 record.

NBA-VIRUS OUTBREAK

NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says teams should identify which team and arena people would be needed to conduct games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and corporate partners.

LeBron James already says he won’t play basketball in an empty arena. He said “that’s impossible” when he was asked about it Friday night after he scored 37 points in the Laker’s 113-103 win over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY-CHAMPIONSHIPS CANCELED

Fasel tells AP: Women’s world hockey championships canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The women’s world hockey championships in Canada have been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel told The Associated Press the decision was made by conference call Saturday. The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Fasel said concerns were raised regarding the health of players and fans attending the tournament in light of the global spread of the virus. Hockey Canada was in the process of informing its officials and partners of the cancellation.

This marks the second time the women’s worlds have been canceled. The 2003 tournament scheduled for Beijing was called off because of the SARS outbreak in China.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Several key games Saturday

UNDATED (AP) — There are two crucial Big 12 men’s basketball games Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech.

The Bears have lost two of their last four games to fall a game back in the Big 12 standings. They must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title. The Jayhawks haven’t lost since Baylor visited Allen Fieldhouse in January.

West Virginia is probably safe for the NCAA Tournament, but a .500 record in the league would certainly seal a bid. Texas Tech is in a similar situation.

The ACC regular-season title comes down to two games starting 30 minutes apart: No. 10 Louisville at No. 22 Virginia and Boston College at No. 7 Florida State. The first game has the Cardinals visiting the reigning national champion Cavaliers, who have won seven straight. Then the Seminoles host the Eagles, with FSU able to clinch the No. 1 seed for next week’s tournament with a win by virtue of sweeping the regular-season set with Louisville. A shared or outright title would be FSU’s first regular-season championship in any league since winning the Metro Conference in the 1988-89 season.

One seeding remains up for grabs ahead of next week’s SEC tournament, and Florida can claim it by beating No. 6 Kentucky in a nationally televised rematch in Gainesville. The Gators are tied for second with Auburn and LSU and can earn the No. 2 seed with the tiebreaker in hand over both schools if they win. Florida has won six of eight overall and seeks to avenge a 65-59 road loss to the Wildcats two weeks ago.

Kentucky coach John Calipari says starting point guard Ashton Hagans will miss the game for personal reasons. He made the announcement on Twitter about an hour before tipoff.

Kentucky has clinched the regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed, while No. 17 Auburn and LSU have also secured double byes. The Wildcats look to regroup from blowing a 17-point, second-half lead in Tuesday’s 81-73 loss to Tennessee.

TENNIS-DAVIS CUP/AUSTRALIA-BRAZIL

Davis Cup: Australia beats Brazil 3-1 to qualify for finals

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts at the Memorial Drive tennis center.

John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7, (6), 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in the deciding match.

Millman took the court after Australia’s doubles team of James Duckworth and John Peers lost to Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

On Friday, Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia its 2-0 lead heading into Saturday’s matches.

Australia was playing without its two top-ranked players. Nick Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico and Alex De Minaur aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month’s Australian Open.

Australia joins 11 other qualifiers and the 2019 semifinalists __ Canada, Britain, Russia and Spain __ as well as the 2020 wildcards, France and Serbia, in November in Madrid.