UIC, Wright State meet in Horizon semis

No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago (17-16, 12-8) vs. No. 1 seed Wright State (25-6, 15-3)

Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon championship game is on the line as Illinois-Chicago and Wright State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 14, when the Raiders shot 43.9 percent from the field while holding Illinois-Chicago to just 34.4 percent en route to the 17-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TARKUS: Tarkus Ferguson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 5-16 when scoring any fewer than 72.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Illinois-Chicago’s Godwin Boahen has attempted 177 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 10 for 30 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense is ranked sixth overall by scoring 81.4 points per game this season. Illinois-Chicago has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 213th.

