UNDATED (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps. Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.

Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later on Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.

Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014. However, Wisconsin is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owing the best record in games involving the first-place teams.

In other top-25 games Sunday:

— Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis 64-57. Grimes had 15 second-half points, which led a 17-2 run for the Cougars. Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34% overall including 48% in the second half. The Cougars will finish at least in a tie for second in the American Athletic Conference. Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis.

MLB-NEWS

Orioles claim RHP Hector Velazquez on waivers from Red Sox

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts.

Velazquez will compete for a spot on the Orioles’ staff. One candidate, right-hander Evan Phillips, will begin the season on the injured list due to right elbow soreness.

In other MLB news:

— New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said his sore back is improving, but he’s still out of the lineup. Sanchez didn’t take batting practice Saturday or Sunday. He isn’t on the travel roster for Monday’s road game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Bahrain Grand Prix, world soccer among events hit by virus

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix on March 22 has been closed to spectators due to the global virus outbreak, but it won’t be postponed like the Chinese round of the championship.

The F1 season is set to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15. China was scheduled to hold the fourth race of the season on April 19, but that was due to the virus outbreak and no new date has been set.

The Bahraini organizers’ decision comes as the wider sporting world battles turmoil caused by the new coronavirus. Soccer, golf, skiing, marathons and Olympic qualifying tournaments have all been disrupted.

Japan’s Spring Grand Sumo Tournament started Sunday without spectators, and with wrestlers arriving in face masks.

One of Italian soccer’s biggest games was being played Sunday in an empty stadium.

The Alpine skiing World Cup Finals, Italian cycling races and the women’s have all been canceled.

WORLD CUP-MEN’S SUPER-G

Canceled ski race sets up 3-way fight for World Cup title

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — A tight, three-way fight for the men’s World Cup overall title was ensured Sunday when a super-G race was canceled due to weather conditions.

Sunday’s cancellation in Norway handed the season-long super-G title to Mauro Caviezel, whose slender lead in the standings could not be challenged.

Just two races — and a maximum 200 points to be won — remain in an early finish to the season next weekend in Slovenia. The scheduled March 18-22 finals meeting in northern Italy was cancelled Friday due to the spreading coronavirus.

The giant slalom and slalom races in Kranjska Gora next weekend promise the closest finish since the now-retired Marcel Hirscher won the first of his eight straight overall titles in 2012.