Clemson faces Miami in ACC 2nd round

No. 9 seed Miami (15-15, 7-13) vs. No. 8 seed Clemson (15-15, 9-11)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is set to meet Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Dec. 31, when the Hurricanes shot 43.8 percent from the field and went 9 for 10 from the free throw line en route to a 73-68 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Chris Lykes, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 60 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 34.1 percent of the 205 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hurricanes are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 15-6 when they exceed 63 points. The Tigers are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 15-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hurricanes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Clemson has an assist on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 28 of 63 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

CLAMPING DOWN: Clemson’s defense has forced 13.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17 takeaways over its last three games.

