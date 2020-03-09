Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Bucks meet Nuggets, still without MVP

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will again be without MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s nursing a sprained knee, as they visit the Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Bucks lost Friday night against the Lakers, in the game in which he was injured, and then lost to Phoenix last night.

After losing three in a row, the Toronto Raptors have won three straight, and they will look to extend that streak tonight in Utah against the Jazz.

In tonight’s other NBA contest, the Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Blues host Panthers

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues, winners of nine of their last ten, host the Florida Panthers in one of the five games on the NHL schedule.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who regained the top spot in the Pacific Division last night, skate at Edmonton.

The Washington Capitals, who are now battling with Philadelphia for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, visit the Buffalo Sabres.

Arizona is at Winnipeg, and Los Angeles hosts Colorado. The Kings have won five straight.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Gonzaga in action

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Gonzaga meets San Francisco in tonight’s college basketball action. The only other ranked team in action is number-15 BYU, which plays Saint Mary’s.

NFL-BILLS-NORMAN

Norman reportedly agrees to deal with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The people spoke to The AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal.

Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.

In Buffalo, he is reunited with coach Sean McDermott, who served as Carolina’s defensive coordinator during Norman’s first four NFL seasons.

SPORTS-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

More sporting events affected by spread of virus

UNDATED (AP) — More sporting events in Europe and Asia have been affected by the spreading coronavirus after one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world was postponed.

The BNP Paribas Open, set to begin this week in the California desert, won’t be played as scheduled after a case of the virus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

French police say the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes will be played without fans. It is the second of the four matches in the competition this week to be played in an empty stadium.

The virus also forced the postponement of the Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland. French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says the decision was taken after discussions with tournament organizers and the French rugby federation.

The announcement to cancel the tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, came after many players were already in the desert practicing. Qualifying matches were to begin Monday, with women’s main draw matches starting Wednesday and the men’s draw beginning Thursday.

HORSE RACING-DRUGS

Trainers, vets among more than two dozen charged

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York have charged over two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others in what they describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to race faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. The use of the drugs allegedly affected races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide. Racehorses can sell at auction for well over $1 million.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.