CSUN faces CS Fullerton in Big West quarters

No. 7 seed Cal State Fullerton (11-20, 6-10) vs. No. 2 seed Cal State Northridge (15-17, 10-6)

Big West Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton is set to take on Cal State Northridge in the quarterfinals of the Big West tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 29, when the Matadors shot 48.6 percent from the field while holding Cal State Fullerton to just 45.3 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors. Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga, Austen Awosika and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Awosika has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 42 of 93 field goals (45.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 76.1 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 82.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.

