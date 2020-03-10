Morgan State faces BCU in MEAC quarters

Sports

No. 5 seed Morgan State (15-16, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Bethune-Cookman (16-14, 10-6)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State is set to meet Bethune-Cookman in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 13, when the Wildcats shot 48.3 percent from the field en route to a seven-point victory.

CREATING OFFENSE: Malik Maitland has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Bethune-Cookman field goals over the last three games. Maitland has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 16-7 when it scores at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Morgan State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 75.3 possessions per game.

