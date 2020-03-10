N. Dakota meets NDSU in Summit League finals

Sports

No. 6 seed North Dakota (15-17, 9-9) vs. No. 1 seed North Dakota State (24-8, 15-3)

Summit League Conference Tourney Championship, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and North Dakota State are prepared to square off in the Championship of the Summit League tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 22, when the Fighting Hawks shot 46.6 percent from the field on their way to a 71-68 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Stewart has had his hand in 51 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 39 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 15-5 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has an assist on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).

