Tennessee faces Bama in SEC tourney

No. 9 seed Alabama (16-15, 8-10) vs. No. 8 seed Tennessee (17-14, 9-9)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama is set to face off against Tennessee in the second round of the SEC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 4, when the Volunteers forced 20 Alabama turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a one-point victory.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kira Lewis Jr. has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 0-8 when they score 76 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 76 points. The Volunteers are 0-8 when allowing 74 or more points and 17-6 when holding opponents below 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Volunteers are 7-0 when they score at least 75 points and 10-14 when they fall shy of that total. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 11-15 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 82 points per game, the third-highest figure in Division I. Tennessee has only averaged 67.1 points per game, which ranks 260th nationally.

