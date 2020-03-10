Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Lakers host Nets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With wins in their last four games, and 11 of their last 12, the Los Angeles Lakers hope to continue that streak at home tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the first of three home games for the Lakers this week.

The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, play at Golden State — they’ve beaten the Warriors in both meetings so far this season.

The Houston Rockets are trying to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Minnesota. The Rockets had won six in a row before hitting a rough patch. During their winning streak, the Rockets were looking to move up in the Western Conference standings and get one of the top three seeds. But now they’ve tumbled into sixth place in the West and need to find a way to get back on track with five weeks left in the season.

After losing four straight at home, the Boston Celtics get back on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

Other NBA contests find the Knicks at Washington, the Bulls hosting the Cavaliers, Orlando at Memphis, the Mavericks in San Antonio, and the Trail Blazers hosting Phoenix.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers seek ten in a row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers, now a point behind Washington in the Metropolitan Division, carry a nine-game winning streak into tonight’s game at home against the Boston Bruins. The Flyers are 25-5-and-4 at home, where 21-year-old goalie Carter Hart has been nearly unbeatable — he has a record of 20-2-and-2 in home games.

After losing eight of their last ten, the Pittsburgh Penguins are as close to missing the postseason as they are to first place in the Metropolitan Division, with just a month left in the regular season. They are looking to turn things around tonight in New Jersey against the Devils.

In other NHL action, Tampa Bay skates at Toronto, the Canadiens host Nashville, the Red Wings host Carolina, the St. Louis Blues are at home against Florida, the Rangers are at Dallas and the Vancouver Canucks host the New York Islanders.

NFL-RAVENS-YANDA RETIRES

Ravens guard Yanda retires after 13 seasons

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.

The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter. Yanda will formally step down during a news conference Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Yanda played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line since being picked out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He was a first-team AP All-Pro twice and named to the second team four times, including last season.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Some European soccer games to be played in empty stadiums

MADRID (AP) — All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain and Portugal and others in Germany will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish league says matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans. The announcement comes after the league was told by the government that a series of preventive measures were being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus.

The move in Spain came a day after Italy said sports events in the country would be suspended until April 3.