Howard, NC A&T meet in MEAC quarters

Howard (4-28, 2-15) vs. No. 2 seed NC A&T (16-15, 12-4)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard is set to match up against NC A&T in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 22, when the Aggies forced 30 Howard turnovers and turned the ball over just 21 times en route to the four-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ronald Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have combined to score 44 percent of NC A&T’s points this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 80 percent of all Bison points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 11 or more steals. The Aggies are 10-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 11 times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bison. NC A&T has 50 assists on 88 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Howard has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Aggies have averaged 24.4 free throws per game, including 28.6 per game against conference foes.

