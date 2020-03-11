UNC meets Syracuse in ACC 2nd round

Sports

North Carolina (14-18, 7-14) vs. No. 6 seed Syracuse (17-14, 10-10)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina is set to match up against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 29, when the Tar Heels outshot Syracuse from the field 51.6 percent to 44.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 92-79 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Buddy Boeheim has put up 15.3 points. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Cole Anthony has put up 12.6 points.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 33.8 percent of the 219 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tar Heels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Orange. Syracuse has an assist on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three outings while North Carolina has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage:

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC