Update on the latest in sports:

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus. The details of how the extra eligibility will work are still being ironed out. All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf. The decision comes after the NCAA announced Thursday that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Some, but not all, conferences have announced that their spring sports teams would not continue their regular seasons.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee sent an email Friday notifying schools of its intention. The proposal is expected to pass.

The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation. But more than two dozen other men’s and women’s championships won’t be contested this winter and spring, either, and that doesn’t include all the sports in Divisions II and III. The NCAA decision to cancel winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time in since 1946. The Division I baseball championship is the NCAA’s No. 2 revenue producer and has been held in Omaha every year since 1950.

Among other virus-related developments in sports:

— Major League Baseball is encouraging players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks. Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down as the sport considered how to proceed amid a virus outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill. Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.

— NHL Players’ Association chief Don Fehr (feer) tells The Associated Press that he expects teams will be cleared to open their training facilities to allow player workouts as early as next week. Commissioner Gary Bettman says players and staff have been told to stay away from the rink and self-isolate while the league is on a hiatus of uncertain length. The additional time off over the weekend would also provide teams to cleanse their facilities.

— The Toronto Raptors say all members of their travel party have tested negative for the coronavirus, with one result still pending. The Raptors were tested in Toronto on Wednesday, two nights after they played the Utah Jazz. Jazz players Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert and Mitchell both played in that game against Toronto.

— Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s father, who works for the New York Mets, has tested negative for the coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell Sr. is the Mets’ director of player relations and community outreach. The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the virus after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) became the first NBA player to test positive. The Mets said in a statement that the elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and a negative result was received Friday night.

— The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs on Friday afternoon saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The NFL draft is currently scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.

— FIFA (FEE’-fah) wants a total shutdown of this month’s window for national team games amid turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA says a panel of its vice presidents agreed that “rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply” for the March 23-31 window mandated in its international fixture calendar. Close to 200 national teams were due to be in action in 2022 World Cup qualifying games in Asia and South America, qualifiers for continental championships in Africa and Europe, plus friendlies.

— Super Rugby organizers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend’s games. SANZAAR, the southern hemisphere rugby body that runs Super Rugby, said Saturday the tournament will be off for the “foreseeable future.” The decision was prompted by the New Zealand government’s directive that people entering from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday. That would make Super Rugby untenable, with the tournament featuring teams from five nations, including five from New Zealand, and involving regular travel between countries. Teams from Australia, Japan, South Africa and Argentina also compete in the competition, which runs from January through to June.

— The Edinburgh Marathon that was to take place on May 24 has been postponed. Race director Neil Kilgour said a new date for the marathon in the Scottish capital is expected to be announced on Monday.

— Two more Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a club physiotherapist. The top-tier Italian league soccer team tweets that defender and club captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli “are in good health at their homes in Florence.” They were tested after “showing some symptoms.” The club had already announced on Friday that 20-year-old striker Dušan Vlahović tested positive.

NBA-MAVERICKS-BRUNSON

With season on hold, Brunson has surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has gone ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks. The surgery was performed with the NBA season on hold due to the pandemic.

Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22. He was averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists, starting 16 of his 57 games.

NFL-NEWS

Roster moves in NFL as free agency nears

UNDATED (AP) — It was business as usual for the NFL as teams pare down rosters and designate franchise tags before the free-agent signing period begins Wednesday. Among the moves announced Friday:

— The Denver Broncos have placed the franchise tag on fifth-year safety Justin Simmons. The tag is worth about $11.5 million. But chances are good the sides will agree on a long-term extension before the deadline in mid-July. General manager John Elway says the franchise tag designation buys the Broncos more time to work out a long-term contract with Simmons. The former Boston College star had a career year in 2019 when he set personal highs with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Simmons earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. Denver and also picked up the 2020 contract options on star pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

— The Chicago Bears have re-signed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (treh-VAY’-thuhn) to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Trevathan has 327 tackles in four seasons with Bears and 602 overall in eight years with Chicago and Denver. He played on a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos. The Bears value his leadership and production. But he has missed 18 of 64 games for Chicago, including seven last season because of a gruesome elbow injury.

— The Vikings have terminated the contracts of nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, clearing more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap. Both players were longtime Vikings.

— The Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop (SUK’-uhp). Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons and Succop made only one field goal last season.

— The Lions have released tackle Rick Wagner, who started 40 games over three seasons with the team.

— The Bengals have cut Cordy Glenn, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.

— The Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK’ en-GAH’-kway), guaranteeing him more than $19 million next season unless he refused to sign the tender and tries to force a trade. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams, but Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

— The Chargers have put the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. General manager Tom Telesco said during the NFL scouting combine that the team was considering tagging Henry but is still hoping to sign him to a long-term extension. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Pitino staying

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.

The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They went 15-16 this season and finished 12th in the conference with an 8-12 record.

Pitino won the 2014 NIT title in his first year with the Gophers and later took them to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. He became the 17th head coach in program history, replacing Tubby Smith. Before that, he spent one year at Florida International after taking over for Isiah Thomas.

In other college basketball news:

— Illinois-Chicago has fired men’s basketball coach Steve McClain after five seasons. McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final before losing, 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.

— UNC Wilmington has hired North Carolina State assistant coach Takayo Siddle as basketball coach. Siddle replaces C.B. McGrath, who was fired in January after compiling a 26-58 record midway through his third season. Siddle returns to a program where he spent three years as an assistant to Kevin Keatts, including serving as interim coach for the program when Keatts left to take over at N.C. State in March 2017. Siddle was part of Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship teams that went on to the NCAA Tournament.

TRACK-SEMENYA-OLYMPICS

Semenya says she’s eyeing 200m competition in Tokyo

UNDATED (AP) — Track star Caster Semenya is continuing her attempt to compete in the Tokyo Olympics by trying another event.

Semenya has announced on her Instagram account that she plans to compete in the 200 meters.

The Olympic 800-meter champion is barred from defending her title due to the world track and field body’s highly criticized testosterone regulations. Semenya and other female athletes with high natural testosterone are barred from races from 400 meters to one mile at top-level meets like the Olympics and world championships unless they undergo treatment to reduce their hormone levels for six months prior to running.

Semenya has refused to do so, calling the rules and the medical intervention required unfair and unethical.

MLB-OBIT-COX

Ted Cox dies

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Former major league infielder Ted Cox has died at 65.

His son, Billy says Cox was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November and died Wednesday at Hospice Quality Care in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Cox surged up the Red Sox farm system and became the first player to collect hits in his first six at-bats upon his recall in 1977. He hit .362 in 13 games that September to become a key piece in a multi-player trade that allowed Boston to acquire pitcher Dennis Eckersley from Cleveland.