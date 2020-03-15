Pistons player tests positive for coronavirus…Abe says Games will go on…Pac-12 postponements

Sports

DETROIT (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Pistons forward Christian Wood has contracted the virus and is feeling fine. The team confirmed it had a player who tested positive without revealing his name. Wood’s diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz, spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’). The NBA opted to suspend its season Wednesday, immediately after Gobert became the first league player to test positive.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) says his country still intends to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned. He says the virus outbreak hasn’t reached a point in Japan that requires him to declare a national emergency like the United States and parts of Europe. Abe says Japan is continuing to “coordinate well” with the International Olympic Committee. President Donald Trump suggested this week that Japan should consider postponing the Olympics, which are scheduled to open July 24.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has canceled all spring sports and championships following a meeting of conference executives and athletic directors. The conference also announced that all organized team activities are not allowed until at least March 29, when that decision will be revisited. The smaller Southland Conference also announced a similar move.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Rick Pitino is the new head basketball coach at Iona, replacing Tim Cluess. Pitino was the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four, doing it with Louisville, Kentucky and Providence. He won national championships with the 2013 Cardinals and 1996 Wildcats, although his Louisville title was vacated over NCAA violations involving the team’s director of basketball operations. The 67-year-old Pitino has a 770-271 overall record in college.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland in a series of moves by the reigning World Series champs. Strickland was expected to stabilize Washington’s bullpen after being acquired from Seattle at the July 31 trade deadline last season, but he recorded a 5.14 ERA in 21 innings over 24 appearances for the Nationals. He didn’t pitch for the Nats during the postseason.