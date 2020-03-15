Sports

NFL LABOR

NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

UNDATED (AP) — NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.

Results were announced Sunday.

The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, was accepted by the 32 team owners last month. The NFL Players Association’s membership spent the last week voting on the 439-page document after its executive board narrowly rejected it by a 6-5 vote. The player representatives voted 17-14 in favor, with one abstention.

The total vote, among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated, was 1,109-959. Ratification required a simple majority.

There was some strong player opposition to the collective bargaining agreement. Many stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley, spoke out against it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the players’ acceptance of the new CBA. Goodell said in a statement that it will “provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football.”

Soon after the union announced the voting results, it began discussing with the league the planned opening of the 2020 NFL business season on Wednesday with free agency and trades. A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

A 17-game schedule won’t happen before the 2021 season. The mechanics for an uneven number of games — neutral sites or which teams get nine home games — will be worked out in the interim.

MARCH SADNESS

March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might’ve been

UNDATED (AP) — Before fears about the coronavirus scrubbed sports for the foreseeable future, Sunday was supposed to be the Big Reveal in college basketball. Selection Sunday — the day when Americans gathered around a TV for an hour to watch the brackets being revealed.

But there will be no NCAA Tournament this year. No upsets. No Sweet 16. No Final Four. No office pool. Now all sports fans can do is guess what might have been.

The Kansas Jayhawks were steaming toward a top seed. Right behind them were Gonzaga, Dayton and Baylor. But as everyone knows, the tournament never goes to form. That’s why they call it March Madness. This year, though, to many players and fans it feels like “March Sadness.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Pistons’ Wood tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — A third NBA player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Pistons forward Christian Wood has contracted the virus and is feeling fine. The team confirmed it had a player who tested positive without revealing his name.

Wood’s diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz, spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’). The NBA opted to suspend its season Wednesday, immediately after Gobert became the first league player to test positive.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell also has tested positive.

Wood was enjoying a breakout season, averaging career highs of 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting 12 of 62 games. He’s been exception over his last 10 games, providing 24.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, Gobert has donated $500,000 to support health services in the U.S. and France and employees of the team impacted by the coronavirus. His donation was announced by the Jazz, who said some of the money will go to COVID 19-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.

In other developments related to the virus:

— Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus. CSU has issued a statement saying Kielsmeier is the first confirmed case of the virus at the school, as confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.

— In Los Angeles, the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Staples Center have joined together to set up a fund to provide financial help to all hourly arena workers impacted by the stoppage of games. The fund will help compensate for lost wages through the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons. Payments will go to over 2,800 workers.

— The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks say they will pay day-of-game employees through the end of their scheduled seasons. The NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement attributed to Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, the teams say their employees “are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together.”

— Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche ownership Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says it will pay its part-time and hourly employees impacted by the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak for the next 30 days. The company also is calling on its vendors and partners to do the same. KSE has suspended all events at the Pepsi Center, home of the Nuggets and Avalanche, Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, and the 1STBANK Center for 30 days.