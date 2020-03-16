Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Players can return home, self-isolate

UNDATED (AP) — NHL players have been told they can return home and self-isolate there until the end of March while hockey is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This signals a significant update on the league’s potential timeline to resume the season. Commissioner Gary Bettman announced last week the season was on pause and did not provide more specifics. Players had previously been told to remain in their team’s city and await further direction.

The new directive comes in the aftermath of the CDC’s recommendation the U.S. not hold gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Speedway officials take wait-and-see approach

UNDATED — Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say they are holding off on postponing the month of May activities that conclude with the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

The Indy 500 draws crowds in excess of 300,000.

In a statement Monday morning, the speedway said, “We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks.”

The speedway says it wants to do its part in protecting public health while also allowing the race to proceed as scheduled. The statement adds, “This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials.”

— The women’s professional tennis tour has suspended all competition until May 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The WTA says it is calling off clay-court tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague, adding those to a list of events previously canceled. Each of those three tournaments was scheduled to begin in April. The tour says a decision will be made “in the week ahead” about the rest of the European clay-court circuit. The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which is scheduled to begin in Paris on May 24.

— The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics says there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak. John Coates told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.” Former IOC vice president Dick Pound said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.

— The Greek Olympic committee says the Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo Games will take place without spectators in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The committee canceled the remainder of the Olympic torch relay last week after crowds gathered in southern Greece to watch part of the torch relay in Sparta, where the torch was carried by actor Gerard Butler.

— A second team has withdrawn from the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs because of the coronavirus outbreak. The KHL is widely considered to be the strongest hockey league outside the NHL and is one of the few major sports organizations still operating in Europe. There are now six teams remaining in an eight-club conference semifinal bracket. Finnish club Jokerit withdrew Saturday citing concern for the health of its players and staff. Now Barys Astana says it is withdrawing after authorities in Kazakhstan banned sports events and restricted entry to the country.

— McLaren says the team member who tested positive for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix “is recovering well” and that his “symptoms have gone.” The British team pulled out of the season-opening Formula One race on Thursday because of the positive test. The race was canceled on Friday. With the first four races postponed, the F1 season will not resume until May at the earliest.

— British horse racing will take place without spectators and with restrictions on the number of attendees. More than 250,000 people attended the four-day Cheltenham Festival last week. No decision has been made on whether the Grand National Steeplechase will go ahead at Aintree next month. More Britons bet on that race than any other.

NFL-VIKINGS-COUSINS

Vikings reach extension deal with Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension. Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms were not immediately available.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020.

The impetus for doing a new deal now was immediate relief for the team and additional security for Cousins. He was fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating in 2019.

NFL-STEELERS-DUPREE

Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree just ahead of the NFL-mandated deadline for clubs to use the designation.

The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag. That number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15.