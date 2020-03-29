Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Edmonds has pneumonia, awaiting coronavirus test results

UNDATED (AP) — Four-time All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds is being treated with pneumonia as he also awaits test results for the coronavirus.

The 49-year-old Edmonds sent a video update Saturday night on his Instagram Story saying he was back home after testing positive for pneumonia for the first time in his life. He announced on his Instagram page that he went to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus after displaying some symptoms.

Edmonds ended his 17-year major league career in 2010 after earning eight Gold Gloves. He was a lifetime .284 hitter with 393 home runs, 1,199 RBIs and a .903 OPS.

In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A team spokesman says one employee was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home. The spokesman also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren’t received until March 23 and 24.

— Visa has told its global roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships will be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Games were postponed. The credit card giant’s Team Visa scheme features 96 athletes across 27 sports. They include soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and 800-meter Olympic champion David Rudisha. Visa had already filmed some promotional campaigns with athletes for the Tokyo Games that will require some reworking.

— The National Athletic Trainers Association has partnered with the Go4Ellis platform on an app aimed at helping trainers assist understaffed hospitals. The app was intended to give health care providers a database to look for help nationwide. More than 950 athletic trainers have signed up over the last week.

— Monday’s final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely because of the coronavirus. The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5, and Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. When the Triple Crown dates are settled, a deadline for late nominations will be announced.

— Italy’s sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through April. The current nationwide lockdown is due to expire on Friday, but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.

— The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Executive director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.

NFL-NEWS

Chiefs bring back wide receiver Robinson

UNDATED (AP) —The defending Super Bowl champs have their top four receivers in the fold.

DeMarcus Robinson has accepted a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are maintaining an aerial attack that includes receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman. Robinson grabbed 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns last season, his fourth since being taken by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Although Watkins is signed through next season, he may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.

In other NFL news:

— Wide receiver Geronimo Allison has left the Packers for a package with the Lions. Allison played the past four seasons with Green Bay and had 34 receptions for 287 yards and two TDs last year.

— Defensive tackle Derek Wolfe has OK’d a one-year deal with the Ravens after playing eight seasons with the Broncos. Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow. He fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers.

NASCAR-iRACING

iRacing standout wins virtual NASCAR race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s new normal resumed Sunday with another virtual event aired nationally during the sports shutdown caused by the new coronavirus.

Timmy Hill won the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after NASCAR’s 36-race season was suspended four events into the year.

Hill is considered among the top competitors in iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the game.

One highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally trying but failing to crash Ty Dillon.

Fox Sports again used its team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to call the race, which was aired both on Fox in some markets and nationwide on its cable channel.

Those who tuned in watched a live video game of 35 NASCAR racers competing at an exact replica of Texas Motor Speedway, where the series was scheduled to be Sunday before the coronavirus shutdown. Fox was able to obtain feeds of drivers racing on simulators everywhere from their bedrooms, basements, garages and, in the case of last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin’s living room.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Georgetown’s McClung to test NBA waters, could return

UNDATED (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung is prepared to test his draft value.

McClung has announced that he is declaring for the NBA draft after averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 assists for the Hoyas this past season. However, he is maintaining his college eligibility in case he decides to stay at Georgetown.

McClung missed time because of a right foot injury this year and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games. He averaged 13.1 points as a freshman.

In other college basketball news:

— Rutgers has taken another step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from Cliff Omoruyi. The highly regarded center confirmed his choice Sunday in a telephone call with The Associated Press, adding Auburn and Arizona State also were under consideration. Rutgers could not comment. Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-LAMBRIGHT-OBIT

Ex-Huskies coach Lambright dies

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington says that former Huskies football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77.

Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was 44-25-1 as the Huskies head coach and never had a losing record but was fired following the 1998 season.

Washington’s best season under Lambright came in 1995 when it shared the Pac-10 title but missed out on a trip to the Rose Bowl.

No cause of death was given. Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.