Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII

UNDATED (AP) — Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced Wednesday after an emergency meeting that the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis will not be held in 2020.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12. It now joins the growing list of sports events scrapped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes the Tokyo Olympics, the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments and the European soccer championship. The last time Wimbledon was called off was 1945.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees on Wednesday. MLB said March 19 that it had scrapped series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Opening day was to have been March 26, and MLB has delayed the start of its season until mid-May at the earliest.

— Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the four players who tested positive for the new coronavirus have completed their two weeks of isolation and are now symptom-free. The Nets announced on March 17 that four players had tested positive, with Kevin Durant telling The Athletic he was among them. Marks said during a conference call today that all have now been cleared, along with the team’s entire traveling party. He said all are still practicing social distancing.

— The Ottawa Senators say four more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL team announced the update Wednesday but didn’t specify if the people affected are players, coaches or staff. The Senators previously had two players test positive. The four additional people who tested positive were all on the team’s March road trip to California. The team said everyone on that trip self-isolated upon return March 13 and that all six members of the organization who got the virus have recovered.

— New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has ended his quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus. He is now working out of the sprawling new Dixie Brewery in an industrial section of eastern New Orleans. The brewery, owned by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, is closed to normal operations. But the coach, general manager Mickey Loomis, college scouting director Jeff Ireland and a few other staffers have set up in an expansive room where they can keep their distance from one another and communicate with area scouts through video conferences.

— NFL teams are having to adjust to a new normal as they prepare for the NFL draft in three weeks without being able to visit prospects for in-person evaluations and interviews. The league is responding to the global coronavirus pandemic by forbidding teams from hosting prospects or traveling to interview them as they normally do. The pandemic also scuttled many college pro timing days that prospects were hoping to use to make impressions on NFL scouts, so teams will have to rely on game film more than ever. The NFL still plans to open the season as scheduled on Sept. 10.

— IndyCar’s second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams. The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC’s booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.

— The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japan’s northeastern region of Fukushima. The public will have limited access to view the flame. Organizers hope to limit the crowd size because of restrictions in place for the coronavirus. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20 and the torch relay was to have started last week. The Fukushima region was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami, and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors. Olympic officials have postponed the Tokyo Games until next year with the opening now set for July 23, 2021.

Payton unsure if Brees plays beyond 2020

UNDATED (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says he didn’t mean to insinuate on a television appearance that record-setting quarterback Drew Brees informed him of plans to retire after the upcoming season.

Payton said Wednesday during a conference call with media in New Orleans that he doesn’t know if this is Brees’ last year.

On Tuesday, Payton was being interviewed on ESPN when he mentioned the Saints had a “unique” quarterback situation because Brees was coming back for a “final season.” He clarified on Wednesday he really meant to convey the idea that the Saints can’t really know for sure if Brees will keep playing in 2021 until the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns passing makes that call himself.

Brees is 41 and entering his 20th season. Shortly before becoming a free agent in March, he signed a two-year, $50 million contract to remain with the club he joined in 2006.

Brees has said repeatedly during the past few years that at his age, he believes it is best to re-evaluate his desire to continue playing after each season.

In other NFL news:

— The Carolina Panthers have officially signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $20 million. The 26-year-old Anderson finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Jets. He joins a young — and crowded — Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts, five of which have signed this offseason as free agents.

— The Chicago Bears have finalized a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle after being drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in 2016. He figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries. Chicago’s offense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

Study: racial graduation-rate gap grows for men’s NCAA teams

UNDATED (AP) — A diversity report on graduation rates among potential NCAA Tournament teams found a larger gap between white and black men’s players from the previous year.

The racial gap on the men’s side had declined the past two years in studies by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida.

The institute annually examines graduation rates for men’s and women’s teams invited to the NCAA Tournament. It used final bracket projections from ESPN as a substitute with the tournament canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The study also found male players continue to lag behind their female counterparts overall.

Former Syracuse football coach Frank Maloney dead at 79

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Syracuse University head football coach Frank Maloney has died. He was 79.

Maloney played center and guard at Michigan from 1959-61 and served as an assistant coach at his alma mater before being hired at Syracuse to succeed Hall of Famer Ben Schwartzwalder.

Maloney inherited a team that had finished 2-9 in Schwartzwalder’s final season and guided the Orange for seven seasons. His teams went 32-46 from 1974-80. He resigned after the 1980 season and served 27 years as director of ticket operations for the Chicago Cubs until retiring in 2010.