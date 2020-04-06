Son Heung-Min to undergo military training in South Korea

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min will undertake military service in South Korea during football’s ongoing shutdown, his agent, Son Seung-hyuk, confirmed to CNN.

Son is currently completing two weeks of self-quarantine after returning to South Korea last month with the Premier League suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old, who captains his national team, avoided military conscription in 2018 after winning the Asian Games with South Korea, but exempt athletes are still required by law to undertake four weeks of national service, or three weeks with the Marine Corps.

“(Son) will move to Jeju Island as soon as he has completed self-quarantine, and will receive three weeks of basic military training at the 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps beginning on April 20,” said his agent.

“Basic military training in the army is usually scheduled for four weeks, but the navy (the Marine Corps) has been changed to three weeks from 2019.”

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 35 are required to complete at least 21 months of military service.

The laws surrounding military service have impacted the careers of some of the country’s biggest names. The popular boy band Big Bang, for example, was forced to take a break so members could perform military service.

However, the mandatory duty can be waived for some athletes, including those who win Olympic medals or Asian Games titles.

It was announced Friday that the Premier League season had been indefinitely suspended amid the pandemic, and that play will resume “only when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Son underwent surgery after fracturing his arm against Aston Villa in February; at the time, Tottenham said he would be sidelined for a number of weeks.

He has scored nine goals and recorded seven assists in the Premier League this season, with Spurs eighth in the table.