Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NFL-CAM NEWTON

Newton feels like ‘fish out of water’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton says he feels like a “fish out of water” being a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.

Newton says being released by the Carolina Panthers left him with a chip on his shoulder that has “turned into family-size real quick.” He made the comments during a conversation with Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Live.

Newton didn’t give any indication where he might be interested in signing.

The 2015 league MVP played in only two games last season and is coming off foot surgery. He hasn’t been able to meet with NFL teams due to the coronavirus travel restrictions.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR

U. of Michigan reaching out to ex-athletes about late doctor

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is sending a letter to thousands of former student-athletes, asking them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people.

The Ann Arbor school says Tuesday the letter is going out to most of the 6,800 former student-athletes who were on campus between the mid-1960s and the early 2000s.

Many men say they were molested by Dr. Robert E. Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries.

Anderson died in 2008. He worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

MotoGP races canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The Italian and Catalan MotoGP races have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The motorcycling series has yet to start its season. Eight MotoGP races have now been called off because of the virus.

The Italian Grand Prix was scheduled for May 31 at the Mugello Circuit and would have been followed the next weekend by the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Organizers say new dates for those races “cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events.”

In other developments related to the coronavirus:

— The president of the Spanish soccer league says he is not contemplating returning to action before the end of May. The country is expected to remain under lockdown until April 26. Javier Tebas says other scenarios are also being studied. They include having the European competitions restarting only by the end of June and not conflicting with the domestic leagues.

— South Korea’s professional baseball league says it hopes to start practice games between teams on April 21 before possibly opening the season in early May. The Korea Baseball Organization says the plans are contingent on the country’s coronavirus caseload continuing to slow. The KBO will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.