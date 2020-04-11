Sports

NHL-OILERS-CAVE DIES

Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25

TORONTO (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died less than a week after being diagnosed with a brain bleed. He was 25.

Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at a Toronto hospital, where he was taken after being admitted to a medical facility in Barrie, Ontario, the previous day. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family.

Cave was acquired by the Oilers from the Bruins in January 2019. He played 44 games for Edmonton and scored once in 11 contests for the Oilers this season, spending most of his time with the team’s AHL affiliate at Bakersfield.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said of Cave: “Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream.”

COLLEGE HOCKEY-HOBEY BAKER AWARD

Perunovich claims Hobey Baker Award

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich has won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player, edging North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The junior from Hibbing, Minnesota, became the first defenseman to lead the National Collegiate Hockey Association in scoring, finishing with 40 points on six goals and 34 assists in 34 games.

Perunovich recently signed with the St. Louis Blues, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.

INDYCAR-VIRTUAL RACING

Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar’s 1st virtual race on an oval

UNDATED (AP) — Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh) has won IndyCar’s first virtual race on an oval, conquering a simulated Michigan International Speedway.

Sage Karam dominated the race, but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining. It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third in his IndyCar iRacing debut. He said he’d race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WOODS-ARIZONA STATE

Woods joining Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State basketball transfer Holland “Boo Boo” Woods is headed home, announcing on Twitter that he’s going to play for Arizona State.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.7 points 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists.

Woods played at Glendale Apollo High School before spending the past three seasons at Portland State.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MISSISSIPPI STATE-MCCRAY-PENSON

Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win campaigns under McCray, including a 24-6 mark this season. She was named the Conference USA coach of the year this year after going 14-4 versus league opponents.

Schaefer left MSU for Texas after going 221-62. The ninth-ranked Bulldogs finished 27-6 this past season, which ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OKLAHOMA STATE-GUNDY

Gundy apologizes for COVID-19 comments

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for his comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundy said during a teleconference call Tuesday that he hoped to have the team return to its facilities May 1. His proposed timetable would have defied federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.

Athletic director Mike Holder also declined to back Gundy’s timeline, saying in a statement: “May 1 seems a little ambitious.”

Gundy said Saturday it was never his intention to offend anyone, adding that his first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

WTA’s Rogers Cup scrubbed from schedule

UNDATED (AP) — The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Saturday that the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule. It says the tournament will return to Montreal in August 2021.

The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.

In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The Arizona Coyotes will furlough half of the organization’s employees with the NHL season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The furloughs began Friday and will last through June 30. The Coyotes say all furloughed employees will continue to receive 100% of health benefits.

— The Orlando Magic’s home arena will become a distribution center for medical equipment and supplies as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Amway Center will be a hub for equipment and supplies that will go to 50 hospitals in Central Florida as well as facilities in seven other states.

— The American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch has loaned two sanitation machines to a local hospital to see if they could help clean personal protective equipment worn by hospital staff. The Crunch uses one of the machines in its locker room and the other to clean equipment but doesn’t need them right now with sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Turns out they’re a good fit at Upstate University Hospital.

FIFA INVESTIGATION-BLATTER

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA (FEE’-fuh) president Sepp Blatter has won a legal victory in his nearly five-year fight against Swiss allegations of criminal mismanagement.

The Swiss attorney general’s office has confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005.

The decision is the latest example in recent weeks of the Swiss FIFA cases stalling. However, the separate and cooperating American investigation sparked back into life with new indictments and fresh allegations of World Cup bid bribery.

The criminal proceeding against Blatter was opened 4 ½ years ago and helped remove him from the presidential office he held for more than 17 years.

OBIT-WILLIAM MILLSAPS

Award-winning sportswriter William Millsaps dies at age 77

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Award-winning sportswriter William H. “Bill” Millsaps Jr. has died at 77.

Millsaps played basketball at the University of Tennessee and started his journalism career as a copy boy at the Chattanooga Times before joining the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a sportswriter in 1966. He spent nearly 40 years with the Times-Dispatch, becoming managing editor in 1992 and being elevated to vice president and executive editor two years later. He retired as a full-time writer in 2005 and was the 2011 recipient of the Red Smith Award, presented by The Associated Press Sports Editors for contributions to sports journalism.

His wife, Nancy, says Millsaps died Friday night at his home after a period of declining health.