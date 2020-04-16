Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour is laying out an ambitious plan to resume its season, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the first month.

Tour officials said Thursday that if government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

The Canadian Open was canceled Thursday. It had been scheduled for June 8-14 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. The Canadian Open is the third oldest event on the PGA Tour schedule behind the British Open and the U.S. Open.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major — the PGA Championship — is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said while the priority is health and safety for everyone involved, “our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love.”

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen says he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Allen is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the team. The 24-year-old Allen became the Rams’ starting center last year in his second NFL season. He played in nine games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.

— At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have reported symptoms. ESPN reported that the first positive diagnosis happened two weeks after the team facility was shut down on March 12. A team spokesman says owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn are fine.

— The U.S. Tennis Association says it is overseeing a commitment of more than $50 million to help the sport deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The USTA says it is shaving more than $20 million from its budget by reducing salaries of its management and eliminating programs in player development and marketing. The group that runs the U.S. Open says the total future support provided by the USTA and its industry partners for the sport at the grassroots level “will be determined by the financial performance” of the 2020 Grand Slam tournament in Flushing Meadows.

— Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee will try to cut many of the extras out of next year’s postponed games. IOC member John Coates heads the inspection team for Tokyo. He says the IOC priority was to direct “several hundreds of millions of dollars” to help struggling international sports federations and national Olympic committees stay afloat. None of that goes to fund the Tokyo Games. Neither the IOC nor Japanese officials are offering cost estimates but media reports in Japan suggest an added bill of $2 billion to $6 billion.