Broncos’ Miller has coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Von Miller says he is in good spirits and “not feeling sick or hurting” after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Denver Broncos linebacker Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago. When his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus. Now he is resting at his home in Denver.

In a statement, the Broncos said Miller is “doing well” and is under the care of team doctors. The team said Miller “elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.”

Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night that he is going to do whatever he can to get through this, adding: “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Women’s golf has lost another senior major because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senior LPGA Championship has been canceled. It was scheduled to be played July 30-Aug. 1 at French Lick Resort in Indiana. The USGA previously canceled the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The Senior LPGA will stay at French Lick in 2021. The new dates will be determined later.

— The governing body of track and field is leading a panel of Olympic sports to advise on safely organizing mass gathering events amid the coronavirus pandemic. World Athletics says the Outbreak Prevention Taskforce includes the International Institute for Race Medicine and officials from cycling, rowing, skiing, triathlon and the International Paralympic Committee. They will get input from a member of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus mass gatherings expert group.The panel has its first meeting next week and plans to work with advisers from industry, sponsors and the media.

— The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity. The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Both of those organizations work to assist the hungry. Face-covering manufacturers FOCO and Industry Rag will also be amping up charity efforts through sales. They will donate one face covering for every one purchased to the benefiting charities.

— The English Premier League says it still wants to complete its season. The league held a call with all 20 soccer clubs but provided no specifics about its plan to resume. The competition was suspended more than a month ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league only says it discussed “possible scheduling models” and that “it remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.” The league says it will only restart “with the full support of the government” and when “medical guidance allows.”

NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will hold a practice remote draft on Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way.

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Friday morning that the mock draft will be Monday. He didn’t provide any details on the proceedings in a Zoom meeting with reporters, other than what the Lions will be part of it.

Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all team facilities closed in March, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure that the proceedings next Thursday, Friday and Saturday would go smoothly.

The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.

Olympic medalist Timmers to retire at the end of season

BRUSSELS (AP) — Pieter Timmers, the silver medalist in the men’s 100 meters freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games, will retire from swimming at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Belgian had initially planned to compete at the Tokyo Olympics but the postponement by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has derailed his ambition.

Timmers hopes to compete in the European Championships in August if the event is not scrapped and wants to take part in the International Swimming League in the autumn.

Marion Hollins elected to 2021 class of Golf Hall of Fame

UNDATED (AP) — Marion Hollins has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

She was elected through through the contributor’s category, joining a 2021 class that so far includes Tiger Woods.

Hollins was a visionary in golf course architecture. She financed and developed a club only for women in New York in the early 1920s. And she was the brains behind Cypress Point Club and Pasatiempo in California.

Hollins died in 1944 when she was 51.

The Hall of Fame announced her election Friday. The induction is planned for March in Florida.