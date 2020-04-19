Sports

BASEBALL-WINKLES OBIT

ASU, Angels skipper Winkles dies

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bobby Winkles was among the most successful coaches in college baseball before serving as a major league manager.

Arizona State has announced that Winkles died Friday at age 90 with family and friends by his side.

Winkles became the Sun Devils’ first varsity baseball coach in 1959 and led them to national championships in 1965, 1967 and 1969. He went 524-173 at ASU while coaching such players as Reggie Jackson, Rick Monday, Sal Bando, Larry Gura and Gary Gentry. Arizona State retired his No. 1 jersey in 1972 and the field at Packard Stadium was dedicated in his honor in 2001.

Winkles later managed the California Angels and Oakland Athletics from 1973-78, compiling a 170-213 record for teams that were either rebuilding or spiraling downward.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Chicago Sky’s Dolson tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — Stefanie Dolson is the first Chicago professional athlete known to have contracted COVID-19, and the second from the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky center announced the news in a video that aired Friday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA draft. She says her entire family tested positive, but that only her mother became seriously ill. She says her mother was admitted to the hospital but is back home and healthy again.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese (wees) is the only other WNBA player to test positive for the virus.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— West Ham chief executive Karren Brady says she believes the timescale for an English Premier League return is no clearer than when the coronavirus lockdown started almost a month ago. Brady feels that complex questions still need to be answered over player training, the presence of police at matches, virus testing, hygiene and medical protocols. The EPL stated after talks with the 20 clubs on Friday that its objective remains to complete the season but added that all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

— The mayor of Madrid says soccer matches and other sports events in Spain will take place in empty venues at least until the end of the summer. He says the coronavirus pandemic likely “won’t be under control” in time for events with big crowds to resume normally. The Spanish league is not expecting to resume at least until the end of May. It is working on several scenarios, including playing without fans through the fall.

— Major League Soccer is putting on a five-week video game tournament starting Sunday that will be televised nationally. Each of the MLS teams involved picked a player to participate. The tournament will benefit Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

— Top-ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the pandemic. Djokovic described what he called a long conversation with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.” Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

— Serena Williams’ coach says he is starting an independent tennis league to have professionals play matches without spectators starting in May at his academy in Nice, France. Patrick Mouratoglou says the plan is to live-stream 10 matches per weekend for five weekends in May and June. The ATP and WTA professional tours have been on hold since March and are suspended at least until mid-July.

— The San Diego Junior Golf Association has canceled the 53rd annual IMG Academy Junior World Championships set for July 4-10. The event annually attracts more than 1,250 golfers from more than 50 countries to Torrey Pines and other San Diego golf courses. Many PGA and LPGA players faced their initial international competition at the Junior Worlds.

— Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks. But its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options. The New York Racing Association helps produce “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is that the fledgling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure.

— Youth sports leagues are bracing for even bigger financial losses with no end in sight for the shutdown of activity because of the outbreak. Communities with sprawling, empty fields and arenas are losing millions of dollars with lucrative tournaments canceled or postponed. Team sports participation dipped after the 2008 recession, so officials wonder what youth sports will look like when kids begin to return to fields and courts.

— An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive Athletes Village going up alongside Tokyo Bay. The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes. It is largely complete and empty with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021.

NFL-FALCONS-HILL

RB Brian Hill signs fifth-round tender to stay with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Running back Brian Hill has signed his $2.1 million tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.

The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.

Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD.

INDYCAR-iRACING

Pagenaud wins simulated IndyCar race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh) competed in his firesuit and captured IndyCar’s race on a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Pagenaud took advantage of a frantic final 10 laps to get the victory. Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead and a likely victory when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew, causing Power to touch McLaughlin’s car. McLaughlin was livid and actively trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane when he was spun into the wall and out of contention.

Pagenaud then raced Power wheel-to-wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon’s last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.