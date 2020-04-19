Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Sports leagues seek return to play but with no guarantees

UNDATED (AP) — Sports fans hoping for a fast return to the games they love might need to tamper their expectations. Although sports leagues talk publicly about their desire to return to competition before summer, those are best-case scenarios.

Behind closed doors, they are hatching different potential plans: all 30 baseball teams playing in Arizona; home run contests to decide tie games; the Stanley Cup being hoisted in an empty arena that neither team calls home; end-of-season soccer standings decided by vote; college football games in spring.

Over the past week, The Associated Press interviewed more than 20 policymakers, coaches and players across the globe for their assessments of the situation. They all conceded that sports may not restart for months, if at all this year. Most agree that what’s needed is a drastic ramp-up in testing, a vaccine or some type of improved treatment to make players feel safe to compete.

Dr. Anthony Fauci (FOW’-chee), the infectious disease expert, has suggested that sports could conceivably return with no fans in arenas and constant testing for the players, who would likely need to be quarantined in hotels for weeks or months. Not all players are on board.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— British horse racing’s most successful flat trainer of all time is recovering after contracting the coronavirus. Mark Johnston has been isolating since having the symptoms confirmed and his family says he is making good progress. In 2018, Johnston celebrated his 4,194th winner, which is the most of any trainer in British flat racing. He has won the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas classics as well as the Gold Cup at Ascot on three occasions. All racing in Britain is suspended amid the pandemic and no return date has been set.

— The stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing center. The appointment-only center has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service staff and other key workers. Officials say the center was scheduled to see more than 50 NHS frontline workers on Saturday, and they will have the results of their tests within 48 hours. Within a few days, the site should reach its capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day.

— Players and coaches for Italian soccer team Roma have waived their salary for four months. The team hasn’t played a competitive match since March 1 because of the pandemic, so the players and coaching staff will forgo salaries due to them for March, April, May and June.

— Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-noh) has won IndyCar’s virtual race for the second straight week. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner had to hold off Scott Dixon on the final lap Saturday. Dixon crashed into the back of Pagenaud after the checkered flag. NASCAR champion Kyle Busch made his IndyCar iRacing debut finished 13th. That’s higher than he’s finished in a NASCAR virtual race.

NBA-BOGUT FUTURE

Former NBA top pick Bogut unsure about playing future

UNDATED (AP) — Andrew Bogut (BOH’-gut) is close to making a decision on when to end his career after 15 years in professional basketball.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo isn’t making it any easier. Bogut was planning to retire after playing for Australia at the Tokyo Games this summer. With those games delayed until July 2021, the 35-year-old is debating whether to wait it out. He says he probably needs to decide by mid-May.

Bogut isn’t sure he can take the training and discipline needed to go another year. He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Offsiders program aired on Sunday that “it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I’m walking on glass.”

Bogut was a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. He has played for Sydney in the National Basketball League the past two seasons.