UNDATED (AP) — Two programs that dominated college football from the 1980s through the early 2000s are still waiting to see one of their players taken in the NFL draft.

No Miami or Nebraska players were selected in the first three rounds. Miami is hoping to extend a streak of having at least one player drafted that started in 1976. Nebraska will try to avoid a second straight season of no drafted players after having its 56-year streak snapped last year. This is their last chance — the draft wraps up Saturday.

Players from the SEC were the most sought after in the early rounds. A record 15 of the 32 players in the first round of the draft came from the SEC, another 10 came off the board in Round 2.

British government in talks with sports bodies

UNDATED (AP) — The British government is increasing planning with sports bodies about the resumption of events once the coronavirus national lockdown is eased.

Government medical officials are involved in the talks about the logistics and health procedures required to allow sports competitions to restart.

The Premier League last played a game on March 9 and has plans to try to restart from June 8 once pandemic social distancing regulations are relaxed to allow training to resume for teams and there are sufficient COVID-19 tests available.

The national lockdown is currently in place until May 7. Cricket authorities have already said their sport won’t resume until July, but horse racing is currently only suspended until June.

British Horseracing Authority chair Annamarie Phelps tweeted Saturday about “very welcome support for the resumption of live sport incl horseracing” from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, linking to a front page report from The Sun newspaper about plans for events to be staged again.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— Dutch top-flight club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season’s European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis. Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision that also said there would be no relegation and promotion between the country’s two top leagues. The Netherlands was the first top-tier European league to cancel the remainder of the season. Neighboring Belgium could also end its season at a meeting Monday.

— English Premier League team Chelsea says it will not impose a pay cut on its first-team squad and instead will ask players to continue their support for charities during the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea also said it will not be furloughing any full-time staff, and casual workers and match day employees are being compensated by the club through to June 30. The Blues have been in negotiations with their players about a salary reduction, reportedly around 10%, in an effort to save money during the current crisis. That is lower than the Premier League’s suggestion of 30% for all clubs but Chelsea has now decided to take a different approach.

— The South Pacific island of Vanuatu (vah-noo-AH’-too) was likely the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final Saturday, and it was streamed live. Officials set up four cameras and commentary for the online stream on the Vanuatu Cricket Association’s Facebook site. More than 3,000 viewers tuned in at various times during a men’s 10-over exhibition match and the women’s Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls.

— The Cape Cod League executive committee has announced the cancellation of the 2020 season, saying the unanimous vote was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved. The 10-team league is the top summer competition for college baseball players and was scheduled to run from mid-June until August. The league was founded in 1885 and had not missed a season since 1945, the last year of World War II.