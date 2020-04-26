Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA FACILITIES

AP source says NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday

MIAMI (AP) — A return to competition in the NBA may still not be imminent, but there’s word that some players will be able to start practicing in team training facilities next week.

A person familiar with the league’s decision says players will be allowed to return to those facilities starting Friday, as long as their local governments don’t have a stay-at-home order prohibiting it.

The workouts would be voluntary, and they’d be limited to individual sessions. Group practices wouldn’t be allowed, and teams couldn’t organize workouts.

Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed some businesses to reopen, and some cities in Florida are expected to loosen their stay-at-home policies in the coming days. But health officials are warning that such moves are being made too quickly.

NICARAGUA-BOXING RESTARTS

Boxing resumes in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Although sports events remain canceled in most of the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, boxing has resumed in Nicaragua with a televised card of eight fights.

The promoter, former boxing champion Rosendo Álvarez, had dismissed the threat of the virus, saying that the three deaths reported by the Nicaraguan government had all been among people who “came from outside.”

Still, his offer of free tickets appeared to fill only about a tenth of the 8,000 seats in the gym.

He said he had signed up the 17 local boxers for the card because they needed to work.

Nicaragua’s government insists that the country has been barely touched by COVID-19.

NASCAR-NEWMAN RETURN

Ryan Newman says he’ll be ready to race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.

SANTA ANITA-FATALITY

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old colt has died after what’s being called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the Southern California track since late December.

Last Renegade had yet to make his racing debut for trainer Peter Eurton. According to the California Horse Racing Board website, the colt died Friday. No further details were provided. A required necropsy is pending.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.