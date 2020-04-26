Sports

NFL-TRADES

49ers make a series of trades

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers made a flurry of trades on Saturday, the final day of the NFL draft.

They agreed to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder.

The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because their longtime standout left tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement Saturday.

The 31-year-old Williams must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized. He sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason. In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins’ medical staff and organization as a whole.

The deal reunites Williams with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

The 49ers later sent Matt Breida, who was their starting running back for part of their NFC title season, to Miami for a fifth-rounder. They used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

San Francisco then traded wideout Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia for a swap of sixth-round spots.

NFL-DRAFT

NFL draft wrapping up

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL draft entered its third and final day with Cincinnati selecting an Appalachian State linebacker. Akeem Davis-Gaither was the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the year and a standout at the Senior Bowl, a game the Bengals coaching staff worked.

The Redskins dealt their unhappy veteran tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco on Saturday morning, then chose LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles.

The first quarterback chosen on Day 3 was Washington’s Jacob Eason, who went to Indianapolis. The Colts already have Philip Rivers, who signed as a free agent, and incumbent Jacoby Brissett. But both have contracts only through this year. Eason transferred to Washington after losing out to Jake Fromm at Georgia. Fromm was claimed by Buffalo with the 167th overall pick.

The New York Jets took Florida International QB James Morgan with the 125th pick.

In other NFL draft news:

— The Kansas City Chiefs return 20 of 22 starters who helped them win the Super Bowl last season, so they spent their six picks in the NFL draft on guys who could help them not only defend the title but also plan for the future. They took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third. They wrapped up the draft Saturday by selecting Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, Michigan defensive end Mike Danna and Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes.

— The Las Vegas Raiders spent the first two days of the NFL draft getting quarterback Derek Carr playmakers such as Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards. They added some offensive line depth and a promising cornerback prospect in Amik Robertson on the final day. Now the question for the Raiders is if all the moves they made in free agency and the draft will help close the gap in the AFC West with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

— The Minnesota Vikings made the defensive line their first priority on the final day of the draft. They took South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch with their first two selections in the fourth round. The Vikings wrapped up the draft with 15 picks, the most by any NFL team since the event was trimmed to seven rounds in 1994. Wonnum was targeted by the Vikings for his potential similar to what they saw in Danielle Hunter in 2015. Hunter last year became the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career sacks.

— The Patriots didn’t find a replacement for Tom Brady in the draft, if that was even possible. But they did attempt to address almost every other one of their needs. New England drafted 10 players over three days. Four of the picks were on defense, which was hit hard in free agency. Five were used on offense, including a pair of tight ends. That position was unproductive for New England last year after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, who’s now making a comeback to join Brady in Tampa. New England also drafted a kicker to replace Stephen Gostkowksi.

— The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their need for speed in the NFL draft. After selecting TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles acquired wideout Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and chose two other fast receivers. The Eagles picked Boise State’s John Hightower in the fifth round and Southern Mississippi’s Quez Watkins in the sixth round. The receivers will help remake a group that struggled last season, in part because of injuries. Carson Wentz led the Eagles to four straight wins in December and an NFC East title with mostly castoffs at receiver.

— Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is ready for an unusual offseason now that his first draft with Dallas is complete. It isn’t known when players will be able to go to team facilities. The Cowboys also don’t know when quarterback Dak Prescott will be under contract. Meantime, they’ve given him another weapon with a receiver they didn’t think would be available in Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. Dallas used the last day to add a cornerback, center, pass rusher and quarterback.

—The Denver Broncos injected plenty of speed into their offense as they try to catch up to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Broncos general manager John Elway went into the draft intent on adding playmakers for second-year quarterback Drew Lock and he grabbed three speedy receivers and one of the fastest tight ends in the draft. Elway also drafted a new center. Elway didn’t exactly neglect his defense as he added an inside linebacker and an edge rusher Saturday to go with a cornerback and a D-tackle he took on the first two nights.

— Eric DeCosta wanted to make Baltimore’s impressive offense even better. Over the course of three days, DeCosta added several key pieces to a unit that led the league in scoring and rushing yardage last season. Baltimore snagged Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Devin Duvernay of Texas and James Proche of SMU and a pair of offensive linemen who hope to ease the sting of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement in March. DeCosta also secured LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

— The two-win Bengals took full advantage of their favorable draft position and made themselves interesting again. How it translates into on-field success is still a question. Taking quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins with their first two picks set them on a very different course on offense. The defense also will look much different in coach Zac Taylor’s second season with an influx from both free agency and the draft.

— The Miami Dolphins this week have added 11 draft picks, including a potential franchise quarterback, and a veteran running back. Even so, they may still be at least a year away from playoff contention. That’s partly because last season’s team was so bereft of talent, and partly because of the type of players Miami drafted, especially with the top two picks. Neither is likely to start when the 2020 season begins. That includes No. 5 overall choice Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah), who is still recovering from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November.

— The Green Bay Packers found Aaron Rodgers’ potential successor but didn’t give their star quarterback any new wide receivers. The Packers didn’t select any receivers even though this draft class was heralded for its depth at that position. Davante Adams is the only Packer who caught as many as 50 passes or accumulated as many as 500 yards receiving during the 2019 regular season. The Packers spent much of this draft trying to solve long-term issues rather than focusing on immediate needs. That included selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

— Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL. The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft. By the time this unusual draft was over, 63 players had come from the SEC’s 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine. The SEC fell just short of last year’s record of 63 selectees.

NFL-NEWS-TAMPA-BRADY APOLOGY

Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL’s Tom Brady

TAMPA — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week’s attention-grabbing incident involving NFL superstar Tom Brady. Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday. In a letter posted on social media, the mayor apologized “for the miscommunication,” saying her previous law enforcement background prompted her to “investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.” Brady is considered by some as the NFL’s “greatest of all time.” Brady recently left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Brady was working out at the park and spotted by staff patrol, who ordered the four-time Super Bowl MVP to leave because the park was closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In her letter, the mayor thanked Brady “for being a good sport.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-NHL

NBA to allow some practices starting Friday

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement. Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and individual sessions only. The directives from the league were not released publicly.

Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

The NBA’s move is not a sign that a return to play is imminent. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May.

MLB-UMPIRE LAWSUIT

MLB official thought Manfred would stop Hernández for Series

NEW YORK (AP) — A major league official testified he suggested Ángel Hernández be removed from consideration for the 2015 World Series because he did not think Commissioner Rob Manfred would approve the umpire to work baseball’s premier event. The Cuba-born Hernández sued Major League Baseball in 2017, alleging race discrimination and cited his failure to be assigned to the World Series since 2005 and MLB not promoting him to crew chief. The documents and testimony from senior VP Peter Woodfork were filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A member of the big-league staff since 1993, the Cuba-born Hernández worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005. He was not picked after Joe Torre was hired in 2011 to head baseball operations.

Hernández was involved in a controversy in 2013 when Oakland’s Adam Rosales was awarded a double after a video review rather than a home run. The replay system in use at the time did not provide sufficiently clear images to the New York control room.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

UNDATED (AP) — Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years and only one NCAA Tournament appearance.

The decision came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, capping a third straight losing season.

Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament.

Manning had said after the Pitt loss on March 10 that he “absolutely” expected to return next season.

In other college basketball news:

— Gonzaga sophomore Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft on Saturday but will not hire an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard from France said his top option remains returning for his junior season. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and was voted the most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament. He is the second Gonzaga player to declare for the draft without hiring an agent, joining Corey Kispert.

—Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention during a decorated career at center for Western Kentucky, has died. He was 40. The school said Marcus died in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not state a cause of death. Considered one of WKU’s most dominant big men, the 7-foot-1 Marcus posted 1,113 points and 795 rebounds for the Hilltoppers and led the nation at 12.1 boards per game in 2001. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year that season and earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

INDYCAR-VIRTUAL RACING

F1 driver Lando Norris wins in IndyCar iRacing debut

UNDATED (AP) — Formula One driver Lando Norris embarrassed the field in his IndyCar iRacing debut by dominating Saturday’s race at virtual Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Norris was poised to begin his second F1 season with McLaren in March when a team member tested positive for the new coronavirus at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the series immediately suspended competition.

The 20-year-old British driver is a skilled iRacer and competed in the virtual event for Arrow McLaren SP, an IndyCar team that McLaren partnered with for this season to enter the American series.

Norris dominated qualifying to start from the pole and relinquished the lead during a pit stop. He then picked his way back through the 33-driver field on the virtual road course in Austin, Texas, and regained the lead with four laps remaining when Felix Rosenqvist spun.

His victory snapped a three-race iRacing winning streak for Team Penske that included consecutive victories by Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-noh).

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection. A news release from Richard Children Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction. Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.

Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

DODGERS-SCULLY

Scully back home after fall

LOS ANGESLES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. The team quoted him as saying he was resting comfortably with his wife and awaiting the start of the baseball season, which is being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Scully was in the hospital since Tuesday after falling at his Los Angeles-area home. The 92-year-old retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which, he called Dodgers games for 67 years.