Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

TULANE PLAYER-GEORGIA SLAYING

Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Former Tulane University basketball player Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder and other counts in Georgia.

A police official tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 22-year-old is one of six people wanted in connection with the April 8 killing of Devante Anthony Long, who died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.

Jail records show that one of the men in police custody is Hightower’s brother Jeffrey.

Just 10 days after Long’s death, Hightower announced that he was entering the NBA draft pool.

KANSAS-SALARY CUTS

KU’s Miles, Self, Long take salary cuts equal to $500K

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self say they have taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic, and some have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely.

Long’s contract includes $1.5 million in annual base salary with $200,000 covered by the university. Miles is heading into the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $2.775 million a year. Self is in the midst of a contract extension that he signed in 2012 that goes through the 2021-22 season and pays him about $4 million annually.

NADAL-SEASON RESTART

Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says it will be “very difficult” for tennis to return to action any time soon, and he’s concerned about the risk of injuries when the sport resumes.

Nadal, who spoke in a joint interview with Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol (pow gah-SOHL’), says he doesn’t “see how we can travel every week to a different country.” He says “the risk of an injury is a lot greater” when you have not been competing for a long time. Nadal has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout his career.

Gasol says “everything” will hurt when he returns to NBA action. Gasol has been out of action for more than a year because of a foot injury.

NCAA-ATHLETE COMPENSATION

Tech companies, like college athletes, eager to cash in

UNDATED (AP) — Social media content delivery platforms are ready to cash in along with college athletes.

The NCAA is changing its rules on how athletes can be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness.

Schools will likely make it part of recruiting, and some already have relationships with platforms such as Opendorse and Influencer.

Otherwise, recruits may choose schools that provide better opportunities for earning money.

The Opendorse CEO says a major-college quarterback who’s active on social media could earn six figures annually making pitches for 10 local businesses.

The platforms make their money on commissions and through contracts with athletic departments.

FIFA-MORE SUBSTITUTES

FIFA wants to let teams use 5 substitutes during backlog

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA wants to let soccer teams use five substitutes to cope with expected schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA says the temporary plan could help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload” as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog.

The proposal gives competition organizers the option of letting teams use five substitutes in 90 minutes and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.

Teams would still be limited to three stoppages of play to make the changes.

FIFA says the rule could be used by all competitions finishing this year and next and all national team games through 2021.

FORMULA ONE

F1 chairman Carey hopes for July 5 start

PARIS (AP) — Formula One chairman Chase Carey says he is “increasingly confident” the season can start in July despite the first 10 races being canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Grand Prix decided to call off its race on June 28 rather than postponing it. That means the earliest start date is now the Austrian GP on July 5.

Carey says “we are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer” and that 15-18 races can take place.

F1 plans to start racing in Europe “through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria.”

The plan is then to race in “Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi.”

In other Grand Prix news:

— British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season was due to begin in March but no races have been possible so far.