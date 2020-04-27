Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA FACILITIES

NBA pushes plan to reopen facilities until May 8 at earliest

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week.

The NBA had decided over the weekend to have teams open their gyms for voluntary player workouts on Friday, if local and state laws made such a move permissible. But on Monday the league revised that potential opening date until May 8, at the earliest.

The NBA says the May 8 date is far from firm, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.”

NFL NEWS

4 international players added to NFL rosters for 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Each of the NFC East teams will carry an international player on its practice squad in the upcoming season.

As part of its developmental program, the NFL has assigned Mexico’s Isaac Alarcon to Dallas, Germany’s David Bada to Washington, Australia’s Matt Leo to Philadelphia, and Austria’s Sandro Platzgummer to the New York Giants. The division was chosen as part of a random draw.

The clubs will carry these players on their roster through training camp, after which they will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member.

Of course, any of these players could actually make the team’s roster.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— The Cleveland Browns have exercised the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku. The decision on Garrett was no surprise. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. Njoku missed 10 games last season after breaking his wrist.

— The Washington Redskins have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen’s rookie contract. The team announced the expected move in the aftermath of the NFL draft. Allen was Washington’s first-round pick in 2017 and has started 36 games. The Alabama product has 139 tackles and 15 sacks so far as a pro. He was voted defensive captain in his third season and has emerged as one of the Redskins’ leaders in his mid-20s.

— Patriots fullback James Develin is retiring from the NFL because of complications from the neck injury that caused him to miss the final 14 games of last season. He announced his decision in an Instagram message. The 31-year-old has been a staple of both New England’s offense and special teams since joining the team in 2012. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017 as a fullback.

— The Atlanta Falcons have added more help on offense in reaching agreements with 20 college free agents. The Falcons focused on defense in the NFL draft. Among the college free agents who agreed to terms were three wide receivers, two tight ends, one fullback and five offensive linemen. Jalen McCleskey of Tulane, Chris Rowland of Tennessee State and Juwan Green of Albany are the three wide receivers in the group. The Falcons also reached deals with tight ends Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Caleb Repp of Utah State.

— The New York Giants have agreed to contract terms with 15 players who were not taken in the NFL draft this weekend. Among the players who reached agreements were two Ohio State receivers, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor.

— The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents. That’s after the record haul of 15 draft picks they made over the weekend. Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis was one of the priorities, as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro. He had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.

NHL NEWS

Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward retires

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward has retired.

The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal the following season but was unable to get another shot.

He decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune. Ward says he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad.

Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Clemson cancels athletic and academic camps

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson has canceled all of its in-person, on-campus athletic and academic camps due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain closed until May 8.

The cancellations include two weeks of coach Dabo Swinney’s football camps. Late spring and summer camps are popular stops for young people eager to gain instruction and contacts with Clemson coaches in all sports. Swinney and his staff have done well in attracting some of the nation’s top players.

Clemson had the No. 1 recruiting class for this upcoming football season, according to ESPN.com.

In other coronavirus-related sports developments:

— There won’t be any sun or sand for beach volleyball pros amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AVP tour has created a public service announcement to urge its fans to stay home to help fight the spread of the disease. Olympic medalists April Ross and Todd Rogers and a handful of the tour’s other stars recorded videos at home that were assembled for the spot that debuted on Monday.

— The title sponsor of New Orleans’ canceled PGA Tour event is donating $1.5 million to the tournament’s primary charitable foundation. The donation matches the amount raised during the 2019 Zurich Classic, which was played in a team format and won by the tandem of Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm. For more than six decades, the New Orleans-area PGA Tour event’s primary charity has been The Fore!Kids Foundation, which raises money through golf events and distributes funds to area children’s service organizations.

— USA Swimming has announced its plans for a return to competition, beginning with a series of regional events in August before the national schedule begins in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The governing body is canceling all national events in July and early August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regional events will be held in August, with an eye toward limiting the need for travel and promoting a safer environment for athletes, coaches, officials and families.

— UEFA is paying $255 million in advance to its national federations and easing requirements on how they spend it during the pandemic. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the money “can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.” Ceferin says “this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can.”

— FIFA wants to let soccer teams use five substitutes to cope with expected schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA says the temporary plan could help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload” as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog. The proposal gives competition organizers the option of letting teams use five substitutes in 90 minutes and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time. FIFA says the rule could be used by all competitions finishing this year and next and all national team games through 2021.

— Formula One chairman Chase Carey says he is “increasingly confident” the season can start in July despite the first 10 races being canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The French Grand Prix decided to call off its race on June 28 rather than postponing it. That means the earliest start date is now the Austrian GP on July 5. F1 plans to start racing in Europe “through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria.” Carey expects the early races to be without fans but hopes they “will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule.”