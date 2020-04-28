Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NFL-CHIEFS-COLQUITT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing two-time Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt’s 15-year career with the Chiefs allowed him to set numerous franchise records, including the most games played and most postseason appearances.

Colquitt posted a farewell on Instagram late Monday in which he said that “all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.”

A person familiar with the team’s decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had not been announced.

Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring. He turns 38 next month.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRACK AND FIELD

Track athletes can apply for grants

UNDATED (AP) — Athletes in track and field can apply for money from a $500,000 fund to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation have launched the fund to help athletes who have lost income because competitions are suspended.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the fund will try “to help as many athletes as possible.”

It’s unclear when or if the track season can begin. Diamond League meets and the Olympics have been postponed.

Coe says the fund was the idea of 1,500-meter world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj. The Moroccan runner will be part of the team examining applications from athletes.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech cutting millions from athletic budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says the school will cut nearly $7 million from the athletic budget in the upcoming school year, including eliminating performance bonuses for himself and Red Raiders coaches.

The cuts are needed because of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Hocutt told A-J Media in Lubbock, Texas that deeper cuts may be needed if college football can’t play a full season.

Hocutt did not say the school was cutting any jobs or sports. Most of the cuts will come from reducing administrative and operational expenses. He said eliminating the bonuses for the coaches and himself will save nearly $2 million.