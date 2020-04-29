Must-watch videos of the week

Sports

Jellyfish swimming in clear canals in Venice, a bullied boy gets an A-list level surprise and tennis players on lockdown find a unique way to play their sport. There are the videos you don’t want to miss this week.

Just floating around

The national lockdown in Italy has reduced traffic in the Venice canals so much that the water is clear enough for the first time in years to observe marine life.

“You’ve got a friend in me”

An 8-year-old Australian boy named Corona sent actor Tom Hanks a letter after being bullied for his name. Hanks responded with a surprise gift in return.

A nerve-wracking phenomenon

Homeowners on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota have been dealing with 30-foot ice walls, known as “ice shoves,” pushing toward their homes.

“I want to be where the people are”

After weeks of fighting off coronavirus, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was cleared by the CDC to end his self-quarantine — and emerge from his basement.

Game, set, match

Two tennis players found a creative way to play a match even while living under quarantine in Italy.