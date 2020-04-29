Sports

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and a host of other activities involving personal appearances and social media.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors supports a plan that gives athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences. Ohio State President and board chairman Michael Drake called it an “unprecedented” move by the NCAA.

The next step is for membership to draft legislation by Oct. 30. Plenty of details still need to be worked out, including how to ensure that these sponsorship deals aren’t being used as improper inducements to recruits. A formal vote will be taken by schools at the next convention in January and new rules will go into effect no later than the 2021-22 academic year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Women’s PGA Championship moved to October

UNDATED (AP) — The Women’s PGA Championship has been rescheduled for Oct. 6-11. The major championship was to be played from June 23-28 at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PGA Championship is one of five women’s majors. Two others are based in the U.S., the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open. Both have already been rescheduled.

The Evian Championship and the Women’s British Open are both scheduled for August and so far have not been postponed.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics says he disagrees with suggestions by some scientists and doctors that a vaccine for COVID-19 is needed to hold the games. John Coates says the advice from the World Health Organization is to continue to plan for the 2021 Olympics, and he says “that is what we’re doing.” The president of the Japan Medical Association president said Tuesday that it would only be possible for the Olympics to go ahead in July 2021 if the infections were under control, not only in Japan, but globally.

— International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says the future of sports after the coronavirus pandemic might mean fewer international events. In a letter to Olympic officials and athletes worldwide, Bach says “the current health crisis will lead to a long and deep economic crisis” which will affect sports. He says “governments must include sport in their economic support programs” so it can be part of a worldwide recovery.

— Italy’s sports minister says it is increasingly unlikely the soccer season will resume. He says even though professional sports teams have been given the go-ahead to resume training on May 18, “resuming training absolutely does not mean resuming the season.” The French government called off the season in that country Tuesday.

— A leading medical official at the Union of European Football Associations says soccer competitions should be able to resume this season. Soccer has been brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with France and the Netherlands having canceled their 2019-20 league seasons following government orders. Tim Meyer, the chairman of UEFA’s medical committee, says all soccer organizations planning for resumptions need to produce “comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions” to ensure the health of those involved in the games is protected. Meyer says “it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season” under these conditions and if local legislation is respected.

— The Spanish Vuelta cycling race will not start in the Netherlands as originally planned. This year’s race was set to begin in the Dutch regions of Utrecht and North Brabant but the changes in the cycling calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers in the Netherlands to cancel the country’s participation. Dutch organizers say the project “had been designed as a big summer party” which would not be able to happen because of the changes in the Vuelta’s original dates. Spanish organizers say they hope to plan a new start in the Netherlands “in the very near future.” This year’s Vuelta was set to start on Aug. 14. New dates have not been announced.