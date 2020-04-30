Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Baseball Hall pushes back 2020 induction ceremony

UNDATED (AP) — First-ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will have to wait an extra year to be inducted at Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame has announced that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will be included with any additional new choices at next year’s induction festivities.

Jeter’s class includes outfielder Larry Walker and catcher Ted Simmons, along with former union head Marvin Miller. A record crowd of over 70,000 had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former Yankees captain who came within one vote of unanimous election in January.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Several Major League Baseball teams have announced ticket refund policies for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak. The Cleveland Indians have offered a 10% bonus credit for fans who want to apply what they’ve paid to future games. The Boston Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders. Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic. A revised schedule has not been announced. MLB is exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe.

— The Tampa Bay Rays are the first Major League Baseball team known to plan furloughs of some full-time employees because of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who told The Associated Press the temporary cost-cutting measures will take effect on Saturday.

— The New York Racing Association is seeking to resume live racing at Belmont Park without fans, and it wants to do the same thing this summer at Saratoga Race Course. NYRA says returning to racing would “provide a small sense of normalcy for fans across the country who can watch on television and online.” There has been no live racing in New York since March 15, although training has continued at Belmont Park. NYRA says thoroughbred racing provides $3 billion in annual economic impact and over 19,000 jobs in the state.

— Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators. The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark the first time since 1945 horse racing’s marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May. The stables closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations and their reopening been being delayed several times.

— Germany is beginning to roll out coronavirus testing at soccer clubs in the top two men’s leagues in the hope of resuming the season next month. The German league tells news agency DPA the tests will start immediately. The Bundesliga’s plan to resume in May rests on regular testing for players. That is likely to be before they resume full-team training and before each game. Thousands of tests will be needed to complete the season. That has fueled criticism that the plan wastes resources. The vice president of Germany’s public health institute said last week testing should be focused on people who have symptoms or were linked to an outbreak.

— A new women’s soccer season has started in Belarus after it was initially delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The season started with a game between Dynamo-BGUFK and the Belarus national under-19 team. The under-19 team competes in the league alongside club squads. Fans were allowed to attend the game for free but fewer than 100 were in the stands at the stadium in Minsk. Belarus is the only country in Europe playing professional soccer during the pandemic. The men’s league started last month. The women’s league had been scheduled to start on April 16 but was delayed.

— British boxing’s governing body says it hopes fights can be staged from July. The British Boxing Board of Control says events would likely be held without fans initially and with an emphasis on “minimal numbers” of officials and broadcast personnel. Anyone at the events will have to have been in pre-fight quarantine and had tests for COVID-19. There will initially be a maximum of five contests in a show.

— The inaugural season of “The Hundred” has been postponed for a year after English cricket leaders conceded the task of delivering their glossy and controversial competition during a pandemic was too difficult. The month-long competition was scheduled to start on July 17. It aimed to capitalize on England winning the Cricket World Cup last year and inspire a new generation of fans through a shorter, 100-ball format. The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will not be possible to stage the event because of operational challenges caused by the current social distancing directives and global travel restrictions. The body also didn’t want to stage the competition in empty stadiums.

—The Diamond League track meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, won’t happen as scheduled on Aug. 20. Organizers of the Athletissima say they are now looking at “alternative options and formats that could still be considered in order to offer athletes the possibility to compete.” Switzerland’s government has prohibited gatherings of more than 1,000 people until the end of August.

GYMNASTICS-HANEY SUSPENDED

Former US Olympic gymnastics coach Haney suspended 8 years

UNDATED (AP) — Former U.S. Olympic coach Maggie Haney has been suspended for eight years by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the penalty in a statement Wednesday. The decision came after two months of hearings that included Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testifying against her longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker writing a letter critical of Haney.

Haney is suspended from membership and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs for eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, USA Gymnastics said Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses.