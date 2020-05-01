Sports

NBA-BULLS-EVERSLEY

Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers’ front office

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.

Eversley agreed to take the job earlier in the week. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas. Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.

The Bulls were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the league stopped play.

Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager.

He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto’s front office for seven years and Washington’s for three before joining the 76ers.

NFL-DOLPHINS-FALCONS TRADE

Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have traded former first-round draft pick Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons after three unproductive seasons for a seventh-round choice in 2021.

A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games for rookie coach Brian Flores. Harris has one year left on his rookie contract.

On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 in 2019, and last month they signed 11 free agents and acquired 11 draft picks.

DOPING-STEVENS

American sprinter Deajah Stevens suspended in doping case

MONACO (AP) — American sprinter Deajah Stevens was provisionally suspended Friday for repeatedly being unavailable for doping tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Stevens amassed three whereabouts violations in a year.

The AIU said similar suspensions were imposed on American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas and Kenyan distance runner Alex Korio Oliotiptip. It didn’t specify when or where the violations occurred.

Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition. A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found, or that they weren’t where they said they would be when testers arrived.

Stevens won the U.S. national title in the 200 meters in 2017 and was a finalist in the 200 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

This month’s NFL owners meeting will be done via video conferences

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was scheduled for Marina del Rey, California, on May 19-20.

The league previously canceled its annual meeting in March in Florida, where owners would have voted on potential rules changes. Those votes were expected to occur at the California meeting and likely will be conducted during the virtual meeting instead.

Among the rules to be discussed is allowing pass interference to be part of the video review system. That rule was adopted for one year and has gotten poor reviews from coaches and players.

In other news related to the pandemic:

— Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller says he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Miller tweeted the news Thursday night, two weeks after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Super Bowl 50 MVP, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and quarantined at his Denver area home over the last two weeks. Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.

— Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque (zhorj luh-RAHK’) has tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old made the announcement in a social media post showing him in a hospital gown. Laraque played 12 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Edmonton Oilers and two with the Montreal Canadiens. He also suited up for the Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

— Churchill Downs says its spring meet will open without spectators on May 16. The historic Kentucky track is expected to release a revised schedule of stakes races online this weekend. Last weekend’s scheduled opening was delayed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the postponement of the Kentucky Derby from this weekend to Sept. 4-5. The track’s new opening will come five days after its stables and training center reopen in phases under strict guidelines. Racing will be conducted Thursdays through Sundays with a Memorial Day card on May 25. The meet will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.

— The Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta is moving to Thanksgiving from its traditional Fourth of July date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event is the world’s largest 10-kilometer race with about 60,000 participants. The first race was held in 1970. The Atlanta Track Club says the Nov. 26 date was selected because families gather for Thanksgiving. It will also minimize the impact on retailers in downtown Atlanta because most businesses will be closed for the holiday.

— The Pan-Mass Challenge is going virtual in the hopes that it can continue to raise money for cancer research. The race usually attracts thousands of cyclists who travel across Massachusetts in the nation’s largest single event athletic fundraiser. This year’s event was scheduled to include around 7,000 riders on 12 different routes covering from 25 to 192 miles. Instead, participants will be encouraged to ride however they can on their own. There will be a virtual starting line and reimagined opening ceremonies.

— Hungarian Grand Prix organizers say spectators won’t be allowed at this year’s Formula One race if it goes ahead. The race is planned for Aug. 2 but Formula One officials are rewriting the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements. Hungarian race officials announced their plan after the government banned large gatherings through Aug. 15. F1 chairman Chase Carey says the season could start July 5 with the Austrian GP. He hopes 15-18 races can take place beginning in Europe before moving to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas.

— The European Masters golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been canceled. Organizers say the decision came after the Swiss government extended a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August. The tournament in the Swiss Alps was scheduled for Aug. 27-30. Organizers say the course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will open to the public on May 11 as part of the easing of social restrictions.

— The Swiss hockey federation says it won’t seek to host the 2021 men’s world championship after losing this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 championship had been due to start next week in Zurich and Lausanne. It was canceled in March.

— The 2021 badminton world championships will now start in November to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. The Badminton World Federation says the event will remain in Huelva, Spain, and be held Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

— The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other in a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. And they’ll do it from their own backyards. Video links will connect world record holder Armand Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France. World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media. Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.