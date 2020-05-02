Sports

SOCCER-US WOMEN’S TEAM LAWSUIT

Judge strikes down part of lawsuit

UNDATED (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team in a loss for the defending World Cup champions, but allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial.

Players led by Alex Morgan sued in March 2019, claiming they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal. They asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for partial summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.

Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter aircraft, and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodations, and medical and training support services. A trial is scheduled for June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles.

Players intend to ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Klausner’s decision, a move that could delay the trial into 2021 or later.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Indianapolis could welcome back fans July 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a five-stage plan to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4. That’s the same day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to be run on the sprawling track.

Holcomb said social distancing guidelines will remain in place through at least race weekend, but it will give one of the world’s most iconic sports facilities the potential to be one of the first events to welcome back fans.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix. Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still hopes to hold 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grand Prix races. One way to make up for lost time would be to have consecutive weekends on one circuit, like the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Its location in the mountains makes it naturally isolated.

— The NBA has announced the postponement of its draft lottery and draft combine amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Both events were scheduled to take place in Chicago this month. The NBA said it will provide more information on each event at a later date as the league continues to monitor the pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.

— A person familiar with the deliberations tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners will discuss a length for the amateur draft next week and are likely to start the selections on the original date of June 10. Teams and the players’ association agreed March 26 to a deal that allowed MLB to cut the draft from 40 rounds to as few as five this year and 20 next year, part of a plan to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

— Two people have told The Associated Press that replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball this year as part of a deal with umpires that contemplates a possible “monastery setup.” Off-the-field movement could be restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, struck late Thursday night, covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the virus outbreak. Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played in 2020. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000. The two people say the deal gives MLB the right to not use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014 and it’s become a big part of games, with about half the challenged calls resulting in a reversal.

— The NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league previously canceled its annual meeting in March in Florida, where owners would have voted on potential rules changes. Those votes were expected to occur at the California meeting in two weeks. Among the rules to be discussed is allowing pass interference to be part of the video review system. That rule was adopted for one year and has gotten poor reviews from coaches and players. The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled.