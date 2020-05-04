Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NFL-OBIT-SHULA

Winningest NFL coach Don Shula dead at 90

MIAMI (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has died at his home in South Florida. He was 90.

The Miami Dolphins say Shula died Monday morning.

He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history.

Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says that if there were a Mount Rushmore for the NFL, Don Shula would be chiseled into the granite.

NFL-BEARS-GINN

Bears sign Ted Ginn Jr. to one-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract.

A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season. He has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns for Miami, San Francisco, Arizona, Carolina and New Orleans.

Ginn has returned 257 punts for 2,600 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. In 2009 he became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.

NFL-COWBOYS-DALTON

Cowboys sign Dalton, waive Rush

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made room for new backup quarterback Andy Dalton by waiving the player who sat behind Dak Prescott for most of the past three seasons.

Cooper Rush saw mop-up duty in five games. Prescott hasn’t missed a game in his four seasons.

Dalton is guaranteed at least $3 million in his one-year contract.

The investment in the former Cincinnati starter is the biggest in a backup quarterback for Dallas since Kyle Orton in 2012-13.

The Bengals released Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow first overall.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE

NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses its men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The notice is the completion of a nearly two-year NCAA investigation.

Louisville acknowledged its involvement in federal corruption investigation of college basketball related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BASEBALL SALARIES

AP Exclusive: Trout, Cole top 65 to earn $100,000 per game

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole aren’t the only major leaguers with a big financial incentive to get back on the field.

While they head a starry quartet that would take in more than $200,000 per game, 65 players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses.

That’s according to an Associated Press analysis of their contracts.

Most rookies and those making the minimum would get nearly $3,500 each from a major league payroll of about $24 million per game. Clubs would benefit, too, with huge revenue streams flowing from regional sports networks and national broadcast contracts.

GOLF-SEMINOLE MATCH

Golf returns to TV with charity skins match

UNDATED (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline a $3 million charity match on May 17 that marks the return of televised golf. They will be partners against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins match called “TaylorMade Driving Relief.” All the money goes to COVID-19 relief.

McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while the Oklahoma State alumni team will be playing for the CDC Foundation.

The match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. It will be the club’s first event to be shown on TV.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REAL HEROES PROJECT

Sports greats celebrate health care workers

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd are among the athletes who are participating in a project which will recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Real Heroes Project” is a collaborative initiative among 15 leagues, including Major League Baseball, the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.

Participating athletes will share a personal thank you message on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes from today. Athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of the health care worker they are honoring.

Public service announcements will debut on Wednesday across league and team platforms. Other leagues also are participating.